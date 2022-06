Join the Bethel Hills Community on Sunday, June 26, for an open house and dedication of the newest and most extensive remodel. The Bethel Hills community in Dutzow, MO, is being developed by the Advocates for Community Choice (ACC) and their many donors and volunteers. Their vision is a faith-based community where adults with and without developmental disabilities live, learn and worship together and live life to the fullest. This is one of the many unique features that Bethel Hills offers: the all-inclusive community. Those without disabilities live alongside adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities as good neighbors with giving and caring DNA.

2 DAYS AGO