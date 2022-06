Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat through Sunday. We're expected to see record highs Friday and Saturday, with temperatures rising over 110 degrees. The excessive heat may cause danger for people throughout the valley, especially children, the elderly and transient people. People can find necessities like food and The post Coachella Valley heat poses difficulties for transient community appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO