Goode, Furst kick off second annual skills camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Illinois’s Luke Goode and Purdue’s Caleb Furst are among the rising stars in Big Ten men’s basketball. This week, the Fort Wayne natives will look to cultivate the next rising stars in their hometown.

Goode, a Homestead graduate, and Furst, a Blackhawk Christian alum, are hosting their second annual “Skills and Drills” camp at OPS Dupont from Monday through Thursday. Kids in grades 3-8 will go through basketball drills and compete against one another throughout the week.

Goode, a Homestead graduate, is excited to pay it forward and impact the lives of others in the Fort Wayne community.

“I remember when both of us were in this position of going to camps like this, so it’s almost a full circle thing,” Goode said.

Goode and Furst also reflected on the challenges of adjusting to college basketball. Both touched on the increased physicality of the game.

“There’s a lot of days where you don’t really feel like practicing, you don’t really feel like lifting, you don’t feel like getting up early,” Furst said. “That’s where you learn to love the game.”

Goode and Furst will return to their respective universities later this summer to continue offseason workouts and prep for the upcoming college basketball season.

