ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Goode, Furst kick off second annual skills camp

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FV432_0g2HMwCJ00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Illinois’s Luke Goode and Purdue’s Caleb Furst are among the rising stars in Big Ten men’s basketball. This week, the Fort Wayne natives will look to cultivate the next rising stars in their hometown.

Goode, a Homestead graduate, and Furst, a Blackhawk Christian alum, are hosting their second annual “Skills and Drills” camp at OPS Dupont from Monday through Thursday. Kids in grades 3-8 will go through basketball drills and compete against one another throughout the week.

Goode, a Homestead graduate, is excited to pay it forward and impact the lives of others in the Fort Wayne community.

“I remember when both of us were in this position of going to camps like this, so it’s almost a full circle thing,” Goode said.

Goode and Furst also reflected on the challenges of adjusting to college basketball. Both touched on the increased physicality of the game.

“There’s a lot of days where you don’t really feel like practicing, you don’t really feel like lifting, you don’t feel like getting up early,” Furst said. “That’s where you learn to love the game.”

Goode and Furst will return to their respective universities later this summer to continue offseason workouts and prep for the upcoming college basketball season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Sims gets D-1 coaching opportunity after two years at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After two years of coaching her alma mater, Akilah Sims got a D-1 coaching opportunity she couldn’t pass up as the former Snider High School star is returning to the college game after two successful seasons leading the Panthers she has confirmed to WANE-TV. Sims went 33-12 during her tenure […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Indiana All-Stars sweep Kentucky in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Kent. (WANE) – A barn-burner and a blowout. While the Indiana All-Stars squeaked out a dramatic one-point win the girls game, a short-handed boys team dominated Kentucky as the Hoosier state sweep Friday’s all-star series double-header in Owensboro. On the girls side, Indiana played without Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson and Maryland-bound Mila Reynolds but […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WANE 15

Snider grad Dunbar on College Football HOF ballot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate Vaughn Dunbar may soon be adding his name to college football’s elite, as the former Indiana University running back is on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Dunbar played two seasons for the Hoosiers, and rushed for 1,805 yards as […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
College Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Dupont, IN
WANE 15

Valenzuela comes up big again in TinCaps win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps took down the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), 2-1, on Friday night at Parkview Field in front of 6,127 energetic fans. Fort Wayne has won two consecutive games in the series, both by one run. With the score tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the eighth inning, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Irish open Super Regional with win over Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Carter Putz hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and Notre Dame matched its season-high with four home runs beating No. 1 seed Tennessee 8-6 in the opener of the Knoxville Super Regional. Both Tennessee and Notre Dame went undefeated in the regionals with the Vols rallying from a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackhawk#Christian#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WANE 15

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. hosts annual meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Hundreds gathered in downtown to find out about the future of economic development in the city. The 2022 Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Annual Meeting was held Thursday night at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center. Officials say the city of Fort Wayne is very appealing for development and many […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy