A DFW nightclub magnate was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for operating an empire of clubs in which drugs were sold openly.Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash. A major figure in the nightclub business in Dallas was finally convicted for allowing cocaine sales at his businesses in Dallas and Fort Worth and received 16 years in federal prison. Dallas News reports that club owner Alfredo Hinojosa was ordered to pay a $120,000 fine. This case involved dozens of defendants include several former Dallas police officers.

3 DAYS AGO