Medford, MN

Sheriff’s Office identifies teenagers found dead in Medford home

By By ANNIE HARMAN
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

The young man and woman found dead inside a Medford home over the weekend have been identified by the Steele County Sheriff’s Office.

Chandra Lanae Pelch, 18, and Jerome Charles Caldwell, 19, both of Medford, were identified as the two individuals found dead inside a residence on the 200 block of First Street NW in Medford.

According to the SCSO, law enforcement was dispatched at 8:22 p.m. Friday for a report of a suspicious incident. Upon arrival, deputies located Pelch and Caldwell dead inside the home.

Over the weekend, reports of the incident being a murder-suicide and that a weapon was found on the scene circulated. Investigator Kari Woltman said they are unsure where that information came from, but confirmed the SCSO has not released such information. The office has yet to confirm further details.

Assistance was requested from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The Steele County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in investigating the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the SCSO said no additional information will be released at this time. The SCSO said there is not a threat to the public.

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
