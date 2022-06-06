ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

Rock Spring Golf Club moves up in state ranking

By Editor
essexnewsdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST ORANGE, NJ — The Rock Spring Golf Club, West Orange’s municipally owned golf course, has moved up in the state rankings. It is...

essexnewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS track teams excel at sectionals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, championships at Clifton on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4. The boys team finished in third...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Cashieve Blair, Zaheem Crawford-Patterson lead Irvington HS boys track team at the sectionals

IRVINGTON, NJ — Senior Cashieve Blair won both the 100-meter dash in 10.91 seconds and the 400-meter dash in a school-record 47.67, and senior Zaheem Crawford-Patterson won the triple jump with a school-record 45 feet, 11 ¼ inches to lead the Irvington High School boys track-and-field team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Assocation’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4, championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS track teams impress at sectionals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School boys track-and-field team enjoyed an impressive showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, championships at Clifton on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4. The 4×100 meter relay team took first...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
mercerme.com

Mercer County Park Commission inaugurates Hopewell Valley Golf Course

The Mercer County Park Commission and the County of Mercer held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Hopewell Valley Golf Course, a newly acquired property of the Park Commission. This 186-acre, 18-hole course includes a clubhouse, ballroom, three Har-Tru tennis courts, three platform tennis courts and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Orange, NJ
Sports
State
New Jersey State
City
West Orange, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

WSOU wins New York Press Club award for its political coverage

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The New York Press Club announced this spring that WSOU 89.5 FM is a winner in the category of “Political Coverage NYC Metro – Radio” for its 2021 election night coverage. This is the first time WSOU was recognized with this prestigious award.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Kushner breaks ground on 265-unit luxury complex in East Hanover

In what sure feels like an increasing trend in northern New Jersey, Kushner has begun the demolition of an aging suburban office building in East Hanover — the first step in creating a 265-unit luxury apartment complex. The project, at 72 Eagle Rock Ave., is expected to be completed...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County College remembers, honors basketball trailblazer Cleo Hill Sr.

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and Essex County College President Augustine Boakye dedicated the Essex County College Cleo Hill Sr. Physical Education Building on Friday, May 27. A native of Newark, Hill was the first player from a historically black college or university to be drafted by an NBA team in the first round. After his professional playing career, he became a successful men’s basketball coach and athletic director at Essex County College.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Warren Resident Melina Rebimbas Captures Gold Medal for US SOCCER

The United States u17 women’s soccer team participated in the Concacaf Tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic April 23-May 8, 2022. Warren resident Melina Rebimbas was a member and standout of that team that captured the Gold. After defeating their first 5 opponents by the margin of 43-0, the United States was up to the task in the semifinal round defeating Canada 3-0 behind 2 goals from Melina Rebimbas and she scored the game winner in the championship game versus rival Mexico 2-1. Melina finished the tournament with 8 goals. “I was extremely excited to represent my country. Like every little kid growing up playing soccer their dream is to have the opportunity to wear the US crest and this was my dream too… but to be able to score 3 goals in the last two games was nothing that I could have imagined.”
WARREN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Raynor
Person
Dwayne Johnson
94.3 The Point

Beloved Brewery Plans To Build On Success In Monmouth County, NJ

I will be the first to admit, I know pretty much nothing about beer. I enjoy drinking beer and going to breweries but if it wasn't for what's written on the menu, I wouldn't have any idea if I'm drinking a lager, a stout, or an ale. A couple of my best friends are very knowledgeable beer drinkers and I think it's a sweet hobby, but for me, beer is just beer. Did I just trigger all beerologists?
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golfweek#The Rock Spring Golf Club#Kempersports
essexnewsdaily.com

For first time ever, West Orange HS hoists pride flag

WEST ORANGE, NJ — History was made on June 1 at West Orange High School when the LGBTQ pride flag was proudly flown for the first time. School counselor Jaclyn Headlam and Officer Karen Mango of the West Orange Police Department helped to organize the event, while Maj. Joseph Marchesini and cadets from the AFJROTC raised the flag.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
centraljersey.com

Hopewell Valley Golf and Country Club now open

Hopewell Valley Golf Course is now open. The Mercer County Park Commission and county officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the golf course, a newly acquired property of the Park Commission, according to a press release through the Park Commission before Memorial Day. This 186-acre,...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
New Jersey 101.5

In New Jersey, your property is not your property (Opinion)

Private property rights are at the core of our republic and most civilized, advanced societies. In New Jersey, not so much. A Democratic assemblywoman from Bergen County has written a bill that would require a landowner to get permission from his neighbors to hunt on his/her OWN land! As Joe Biden would say, "no joke".
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy