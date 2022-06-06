Rock Spring Golf Club moves up in state ranking

The United States u17 women’s soccer team participated in the Concacaf Tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic April 23-May 8, 2022. Warren resident Melina Rebimbas was a member and standout of that team that captured the Gold. After defeating their first 5 opponents by the margin of 43-0, the United States was up to the task in the semifinal round defeating Canada 3-0 behind 2 goals from Melina Rebimbas and she scored the game winner in the championship game versus rival Mexico 2-1. Melina finished the tournament with 8 goals. “I was extremely excited to represent my country. Like every little kid growing up playing soccer their dream is to have the opportunity to wear the US crest and this was my dream too… but to be able to score 3 goals in the last two games was nothing that I could have imagined.”

WARREN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO