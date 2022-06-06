ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Waunakee's Class of '22 looks ahead to the future

By By Roberta Baumann
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfMlU_0g2HMIKb00

The Waunakee High School Class of 2022 celebrated their high school years as the 324 students received diplomas at the June 4 graduation ceremony. Families and friends filled the Field House bleachers to watch as the commencement marked a new beginning and hope for the future, but also time to reflect on the past.

With music and speeches, the senior-class members and staff demonstrated the sense of community they’ve fostered during their years together.

School District Administrator Randy Guttenberg welcomed the families and directed all to look at the cover illustration of the graduation program designed by 2022 class members Annika Quint and Brooke Bound. It shows a cap and gowned graduate on a mountain with a diploma cheered by others holding their diplomas, with the mountain signifying the journey through high school, Guttenberg said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLUe3_0g2HMIKb00

In his address, class President Jack Dotzler congratulated his fellow graduates. Keeping his talk short, Dotzler related a low point for him last summer, then shared a letter of encouragement from a community member in hopes that it resonated with others.

The letter spoke of the deep connections he and other community members have: “No matter how much adversity life brings, your roots will always be right here, to support you,” he said. The class president then thanked his family, friends, coaches, teachers and community members who offered their support.

“I am forever thankful to be a part of the Warrior family for life,” Dotzler said.

Student Council President Aoife Moran recalled starting her education as a kindergartener, adding together, she and her classmates have “faced the best and worst of our lives, enduring our own battles that uniquely crafted us into the people, my peers, under those purple caps out there.”

Moran offered her classmates “pearls of wisdom,” encouraging them to use setbacks as opportunities to grow, to be advocates for themselves, to be bold, and to have hope during days of uncertainty.

“We did this. I congratulate you and am so eager to see all the beautiful, brave and unimaginable things we are yet to accomplish in this world,” Moran told her classmates.

Laude students also spoke of their classmates’ accomplishments. Lila Branchaw noted that the class survived “everything high school threw at us, from the obliviousness of freshman year to the confusion and tragedy of COVID-19 and all the little challenges that made getting through each day an accomplishment in and of itself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lcH5_0g2HMIKb00

With humor, Branchaw expressed gratitude to all who helped the class of 2022 through the challenges. Her speech was also a call to action for the class, noting, “I cannot wait to see what the world looks like when we’re done with it.”

One speaker, fellow laude student Drew Mais, was still en route from the WIAA State Track and Field meet when he was to speak, so Dotzler read Mais’ address in his absence.

Mais said of all of their high school experiences, the class would most remember the connections they made and their friends.

“Despite the different challenges we all faced, high school has allowed us to unite and call ourselves the Waunakee Class of 2022,” Mais said, adding they shared many of the same experiences.

He also called his classmates to action.

“It is now our responsibility to continue to grow and make our mark in the real world,” Mais said, encouraging the class to reflect on lasting memories and lifelong friends.

Principal Brian Borowski offered some tips or keys to life to a group of students he called amazing. He encouraged them to surround themselves with supportive, positive individuals, and to explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbrmy_0g2HMIKb00

“Take some roads less traveled,” Borowski said, adding later, “Some of the best trips are when there is a wrong turn or two along the way. The experiences that you might have when on a road that you did not expect to travel will lead to the things you remember most along the trip.”

And he encouraged them to keep learning and to be aware of what surrounds them. Finally, he emphasized the importance of laughter and humor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IoLT_0g2HMIKb00

“There should be time to laugh and to watch a sunrise or a sunset. There may be opportunities to take roads less traveled as well as opportunities to continue to learn. When these opportunities and choices arise, it is important to truly be in the moment,” Borowski said.

With that, the class of 2022 took to the stage to be congratulated by the board of education, including Mais, who returned from the state track meet just in time for his name to be called.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Cardinal

Wait, I’m a senior now?

The way that time passes quite honestly astonishes me. We grow up as adolescents desperately yearning for the future, just waiting to be a year older than the last. Yet, the older we get, the more we wish to turn back the clock and return to what once was. I...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha teacher resignations, retirements: Parent concern grows

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The school year is wrapping up, but many teachers in Waukesha will not be back next fall. Now, some parents are worried about the dozens of resignations. With children in Waukesha elementary, middle, and high schools, Becky Gilligan knows how important education is at every level. "Teaching...
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Waunakee, WI
Waunakee, WI
Education
Q985

Southern Wisconsin Family Visited by a Bobcat in Backyard!

Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
BROOKLYN, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

LGBTQ group urges Wisconsin schools to continue misgendering investigation

(The Center Square) – There is a call for more gender, harassment, bullying, and Title IX investigations in Wisconsin schools. The group Fair Wisconsin, which calls itself the leading statewide organization advocating for LGBTQ+ people, on Thursday said local schools need to be supported after what happened with the misgender/sexual harassment investigation into three middle schoolers in Kiel.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Field House#School District
WISN

Champions Tour golfers react to PGA suspensions

FITCHBURG, Wis. — As the LIV Golf Invitational Series tees off in London for its inaugural event, drama spilled over to the Champions Tour in Madison. The PGA has now suspended 17 golfers who decided to join the new series. That means they won't golfing in this year's Champions...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

The 2022 winner of Madison Burger Week is …

Congratulations to Tipsy Cow for being voted the winner of the 2022 Madison Burger Week!. There were a total of 441 votes, and the results were close. The Tipsy Cow Burger earned 68 votes, followed by The Ready Set Burger from The Ready Set with 41 and The Farmhouse Burger from Oakstone Recreational with 37.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Incoming Big Ten Freshman Basketball Player Reportedly Injured

An incoming freshman for Wisconsin basketball is reportedly injured. Incoming Wisconsin freshman Connor Essegian is currently scheduled to play in Indiana-Kentucky all-star events this weekend. However, per a report, Essegian suffered a foot/ankle injury during a scrimmage on Wednesday. It's currently unclear how severe the injury is or if he'll...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Education
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gov. Evers hands down pardons for La Crosse, Eau Claire area residents

MADISON (WKBT) – Governor Tony Evers handed down 56 pardons Friday, the list including residents from the La Crosse and Eau Claire areas. “The folks receiving pardons today have worked hard to be contributing members of their communities and workplaces and to make amends for their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers. “Every pardon is an official act of forgiveness that allows these individuals to continue their important work giving back to their communities and reach their full potential.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WISN

Former Marquette basketball player George Thompson dies

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University is mourning the loss of former basketball player George Thompson. In a tweet, the school says Thompson died from complications with diabetes. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison council approves Metro redesign plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison’s plan to revamp its public transportation system took another major step forward Tuesday night when city councilmembers voted to approve a redesign to its busing routes. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway described the passage of the Metro Transit Network Redesign Plan as a...
MADISON, WI
tonemadison.com

Oral History: I am a 46-year-old mother of adult children in Madison, Wisconsin, who found out I was five weeks pregnant last week

We ask that these stories are not reprinted in other outlets. I am a 46-year-old mother of adult children in Madison, Wisconsin, who found out I was five weeks pregnant last week. My children, as I said, are all adults, and I had to take time off of work to drive to Illinois so I did not have to deal with the 24-hour waiting period in Wisconsin. I don’t understand how at my age it can be somebody else’s decision what is right for me and my family.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Things to do in Madison including The Marquette Waterfront Festival and more

The 2022 American Family Insurance Championship concert is finally back where it belongs at Breese Stevens Field at 6 p.m. Friday, and has something for everybody. Superstar country trio Lady A headlines, with R&B icons Boyz II Men and pop-rock singer-songwriter Edwin McCain open the show. Tickets are $50-$95. SATURDAY-SUNDAY,...
MADISON, WI
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
24
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at waunakeetribune.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

Comments / 0

Community Policy