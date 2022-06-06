Waunakee's Class of '22 looks ahead to the future

The Waunakee High School Class of 2022 celebrated their high school years as the 324 students received diplomas at the June 4 graduation ceremony. Families and friends filled the Field House bleachers to watch as the commencement marked a new beginning and hope for the future, but also time to reflect on the past.

With music and speeches, the senior-class members and staff demonstrated the sense of community they’ve fostered during their years together.

School District Administrator Randy Guttenberg welcomed the families and directed all to look at the cover illustration of the graduation program designed by 2022 class members Annika Quint and Brooke Bound. It shows a cap and gowned graduate on a mountain with a diploma cheered by others holding their diplomas, with the mountain signifying the journey through high school, Guttenberg said.

In his address, class President Jack Dotzler congratulated his fellow graduates. Keeping his talk short, Dotzler related a low point for him last summer, then shared a letter of encouragement from a community member in hopes that it resonated with others.

The letter spoke of the deep connections he and other community members have: “No matter how much adversity life brings, your roots will always be right here, to support you,” he said. The class president then thanked his family, friends, coaches, teachers and community members who offered their support.

“I am forever thankful to be a part of the Warrior family for life,” Dotzler said.

Student Council President Aoife Moran recalled starting her education as a kindergartener, adding together, she and her classmates have “faced the best and worst of our lives, enduring our own battles that uniquely crafted us into the people, my peers, under those purple caps out there.”

Moran offered her classmates “pearls of wisdom,” encouraging them to use setbacks as opportunities to grow, to be advocates for themselves, to be bold, and to have hope during days of uncertainty.

“We did this. I congratulate you and am so eager to see all the beautiful, brave and unimaginable things we are yet to accomplish in this world,” Moran told her classmates.

Laude students also spoke of their classmates’ accomplishments. Lila Branchaw noted that the class survived “everything high school threw at us, from the obliviousness of freshman year to the confusion and tragedy of COVID-19 and all the little challenges that made getting through each day an accomplishment in and of itself.”

With humor, Branchaw expressed gratitude to all who helped the class of 2022 through the challenges. Her speech was also a call to action for the class, noting, “I cannot wait to see what the world looks like when we’re done with it.”

One speaker, fellow laude student Drew Mais, was still en route from the WIAA State Track and Field meet when he was to speak, so Dotzler read Mais’ address in his absence.

Mais said of all of their high school experiences, the class would most remember the connections they made and their friends.

“Despite the different challenges we all faced, high school has allowed us to unite and call ourselves the Waunakee Class of 2022,” Mais said, adding they shared many of the same experiences.

He also called his classmates to action.

“It is now our responsibility to continue to grow and make our mark in the real world,” Mais said, encouraging the class to reflect on lasting memories and lifelong friends.

Principal Brian Borowski offered some tips or keys to life to a group of students he called amazing. He encouraged them to surround themselves with supportive, positive individuals, and to explore.

“Take some roads less traveled,” Borowski said, adding later, “Some of the best trips are when there is a wrong turn or two along the way. The experiences that you might have when on a road that you did not expect to travel will lead to the things you remember most along the trip.”

And he encouraged them to keep learning and to be aware of what surrounds them. Finally, he emphasized the importance of laughter and humor.

“There should be time to laugh and to watch a sunrise or a sunset. There may be opportunities to take roads less traveled as well as opportunities to continue to learn. When these opportunities and choices arise, it is important to truly be in the moment,” Borowski said.

With that, the class of 2022 took to the stage to be congratulated by the board of education, including Mais, who returned from the state track meet just in time for his name to be called.