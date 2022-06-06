Reverend Marsh's impact on All Saints Episcopal pleasing and purposeful

After she postponed her own retirement to help the congregation of All Saints Episcopal Church get through COVID-19’s disruptions, perhaps it was fitting that her retirement celebration was delayed once again because of COVID-19’s persistence.

At some point, the Rev. Gayle Marsh decided to step out of the way of any party planning. Essentially, to just let the event at All Saints Episcopal Church happen when it happened.

The retiring clergy did suggest just serving something economical for lunch, like hummus and spanakopita, but the church’s celebration committee listened to Marsh’s idea about waiting for the right moment — after all, they’ve been listening to her ideas, beliefs, sermons and jokes since 2006 — and hired Ruth’s on Stafford to cater Sunday’s luncheon.

Marsh said she was delighted with the choice. “That was our church building for 54 Sundays while we remodeled,” she explained, referring to the catering and event center in Dundas where All Saint’s decamped in 2014 while undergoing a massive structural and aesthetic renovation to the historic church located at 419 Washington St.

A fond farewell

Sunday, June 5 marked that long-delayed “retirement roast” with a farewell luncheon and program by a congregation inspired by Marsh to be agents of change and love during her 16 years of service and leadership.

“Gayle’s really been the glue that holds us together in the center,” said Mark Heiman, an elected lay leader. “She’s offered us stability and personality.”

“Gayle’s offered us a spiritual home over the years,” said Pam Middleton, another elected lay leader. “She gives us prayerful energy.”

Heiman and Middleton joined Marsh in the beautifully appointed fireplace room at the east end of the church for a recent interview. They said they’re proud they never stopped holding in-person services while also providing recorded and live streaming options.

Heiman and Middleton said the church’s ability to reach parishioners outside of Northfield resulted in a surprising spike in attendance last fall. “Those two years were difficult but purposeful,” said Heiman.

About Gayle

Some things we know about Gayle: her favorite color is yellow; her leadership style is collaborative, not top down; her style of service is alongside, not above; her singing voice is loud; her true love is for animals; her favorite Bible verse is “I come among you as one who serves Jesus”; her deep well of emotions often makes her voice crack with teary indignation aimed at injustice.

“I’ve learned not to fight my crying voice,” she said.

Rev. Marsh has also learned she “wants to be as good a person as my dog thinks I am.”

Her three dogs — and her wife — will soon appreciate that she’ll be around the house more often. For a decade and a half, she drove back and forth to Northfield from her home near the Minnesota State Fair Grounds in the Twin Cities.

Marsh said she probably has written around 800 sermons during her tenure at All Saints. Unlike other clergy who write their sermons during the week in their church offices, Marsh never had an onsite office in Northfield.

“I wrote all my sermons in my own living room,” she said. “Clergy who have offices expect people to come to them. Instead, I meet them here in the library, the kitchen, the hallway, the community room. We meet in a healing space.”

Learn and grow

Born in El Paso, Texas, Marsh grew up south of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was a registered nurse before becoming one of the first women to be admitted as priests in the Episcopal Church in 1989.

She began her service at All Saints on Oct. 1, 2006, in a joint position with the Church of the Holy Cross in Dundas, which closed in 2009.

She continued at All Saints and oversaw the major facility remodeling and expansion that was completed in 2014. Postponing her retirement when COVID arrived, she shepherded the congregation through the new world of virtual services and other pandemic adaptations.

On her frequent drives to Northfield, Marsh said she must have thrown her sermon out the window about 40 times. She had a lot of time to rethink through the issues of the day and analyze how best to frame her recurring messages about thinking globally, acting locally and practicing loving kindness.

“My sermon had to come from my own heart, which had to be in the right place,” she said.

Rewirement, not retirement

Since announcing her retirement, Gayle Marsh admits she’s been challenged by not yet finding a rhythm.

“It’s been a wilderness,” she explained. “I’ve decided to give myself a full year to discern best how to use my gifts. I’ve been given an opportunity to explore. With that in mind, I’m not saying ‘Yes’ to any projects quite yet.”

She’s even changed her definition of retirement to rewirement, in order to more accurately reflect and process the new phase and the new gear she’s in, which is decidedly slower.

One area she said she’ll undoubtedly explore further is helping people with end of life planning. Over the years, she’s delivered countless eulogies at funerals and has developed a real knack for advising people to be “open and ready for what the Lord’s going to bring today.”

“I don’t know if I’ll be toasted or roasted,” said Marsh with a hearty laugh. “I do know that saying hello and goodbye are both part of the grieving process. It will be hard for me to leave. I am my own oddball. But we all need to go where we shine.”

Marsh said the three things she will miss most about All Saints are “a community I know and love, communion and preaching the gospel.”

Saying goodbye

Pam Middleton, junior warden, has been a member at All Saints since 1999 when she moved to Northfield from Atlanta, Georgia.

“When she started, Gayle thought she’d be here a short time, but then she found her community,” said Middleton. “Gayle’s taken us through a major building renovation and navigated us through COVID, so as sad as we are to say goodbye, we know its the right thing.”

Mark Heiman, senior warden, has been a member at All Saints for 30 years. He said, with Northfield’s familiarity with short-term relationships, due to the large number of college students who live here for one semester or four years, adjusting to quick hellos and goodbyes is one of the strengths of the community.

“Because there’s a transient quality to our community, I think we’ve become quickly welcoming, while valuing people even more while they’re here,” he said.

The value of Marsh to All Saints was never in question.