SYRACUSE – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible shooting incident along Highway 50 late last month. Deputies were dispatched to the I Road intersection on May 29. The passenger-side window of a minivan was shattered, according to authorities. The reporting party noted a round hole in the shattered glass that looked like a BB hole. A couple in the minivan also reported hearing a ping come off a pickup truck that had been stopped in front of them.

OTOE COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO