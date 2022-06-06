OBITUARY: Michael Flynn Smith

ROCKINGHAM — Michael Flynn “Mickey” Smith, 78, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Smith was born Aug. 18, 1943 in Montgomery County, a son of the late David Mauney and Doris Warner Smith.

Mr. Smith served his country in the U.S. Army and was a former member of the East Rockingham Men’s Chorus. He retired from route sales with FritoLay and later retired from Pepsico. He was a member of New Hope Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a songwriter, entertainer and jokester, who lived life to the fullest.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lee Grant Smith; and sister, Phyllis Purvis.

Surviving are his children, Betty Parrish (David) of Wadesboro, Shelley Lampley (Richard) of Hamlet, Stephen Smith and adopted son, Fred Pratt, both of Rockingham; and his grandchildren, Tori Kester of Rockingham, Karlee Rushing (Alec) of Hamlet.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham with the Rev. David Parrish and Pastor Steve Gilmer officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will see friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Carter Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 105 Blewett Ave., Rockingham, NC 28379.

