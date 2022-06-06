ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

OBITUARY: Michael Flynn Smith

By Carter Funeral Home
 4 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — Michael Flynn “Mickey” Smith, 78, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Smith was born Aug. 18, 1943 in Montgomery County, a son of the late David Mauney and Doris Warner Smith.

Mr. Smith served his country in the U.S. Army and was a former member of the East Rockingham Men’s Chorus. He retired from route sales with FritoLay and later retired from Pepsico. He was a member of New Hope Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a songwriter, entertainer and jokester, who lived life to the fullest.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lee Grant Smith; and sister, Phyllis Purvis.

Surviving are his children, Betty Parrish (David) of Wadesboro, Shelley Lampley (Richard) of Hamlet, Stephen Smith and adopted son, Fred Pratt, both of Rockingham; and his grandchildren, Tori Kester of Rockingham, Karlee Rushing (Alec) of Hamlet.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham with the Rev. David Parrish and Pastor Steve Gilmer officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will see friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Carter Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 105 Blewett Ave., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

The Richmond Observer

East Rockingham fire continues to smoke

ROCKINGHAM — Fire officials aren’t sure what — or who — started the fire at the former J.P. Stevens plant late Monday night. East Rockingham Fire Chief Bill Bayless said the fire appears to have started in the back part of a building that was being used for storage. According to Bayless, there was no electricity where the fire started, so it’s believed it was set.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Edward David

HAMLET — James Edward “Ed” David, 71, of Hamlet, passed on Monday, May 30, 2022. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1596 U.S. 74 Business, Hamle. Public Viewing will be Friday, June 3, 2022, noon-5 p.m....
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Lula Mae Hailey

ROCKINGHAM — Deaconess Lula Mae Hailey, 77, of Rockingham passed on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Funeral will be held at noon, on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Mount Zion United Church of Christ, 986 Ledbetter Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Friday, June 3, 2022, noon-5 p.m. at Nelson...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Marvin ‘Buddy’ Lester Smith

ROCKINGHAM — Marvin “Buddy” Lester Smith, 66, of Rockingham, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1955 in Richmond County, son of the late Marvin Thomas Smith and Agenora Parker Smith. Buddy was a faithful, lifelong...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Police charge man after alleged break-in attempt

ROCKINGHAM — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to break into a home early Friday morning. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to a call of a possible break-in at a home on Palisade Circle. Witnesses reportedly told police that 30-year-old Marcus Jermaine Quick had tried breaking in through the back door.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
