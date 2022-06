LeBron James and his family shared their condolences after a 17-year-old boy was found beaten to death near James’ “I Promise” School in Akron, Ohio. The male victim was found beaten and unconscious in the parking lot near the school's outdoor basketball court around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday. Police officials say they believe the victim was assaulted by three unknown suspects who were playing basketball at the school’s court. Friends of the victim reportedly rushed home to call for help, but the boy succumbed to his injuries in the parking lot at around 11:05 p.m.

AKRON, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO