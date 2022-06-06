ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

From the Farm: Soybean planting dates

By Stu Ellis
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlCu6_0g2HJy4O00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The growing trend is for planting soybeans earlier, and farmers who were able to plant soybeans in late March now report they are flowering.

But do early planted soybeans need any management changes?

That’s the focus of research underway this year by Dr. Connor Sible at the University of Illinois.

“The old thought was ‘Get the corn in then we’ll worry about the soybeans.’ But new genetics, new seed treatments, soybeans are a lot more tolerant of cool, wet conditions than they used to be, so growers are looking at late March and early April to plant beans,”: Sible said. “And we’ve never really done that before so we wonder ‘Do they need to be managed differently than we’ve always managed beans?’

“So things we are looking at are: up-front fertility. Cold, wet soils don’t move nutrients very fast. Do beans need fertilizer, which we typically don’t do in Illinois, to get them off to a faster start?” Sible continued. “Narrowing the rows, trying to get that row closure a bit more rapid and get that foliar interception going much earlier in the year. And then late-season fungicide. You set a good base, then you want to protect those leaves at the end of the season so they can fill those seeds that they set.

We’ve got some interesting things going on. This year, we didn’t get soybeans planted as early as you would like to have tested them.

“Agreed. We wanted to get some late-March in there and our first date this year in ’22 was April 23,” Sible responded. “And then we went again at May 10, and we’re going to look again at May 30 and get that range and at least see how soybeans planted three weeks apart respond differently to these different factors I mentioned earlier.”

You’ve got some soybeans beside us that are 17 days apart, but they don’t look it.

“Yeah. So we planted the first one on April 23, the next one on May 9th, and they came up only six days apart,” Sible said. “And so it’s not necessarily about planting date; it’s when those beans come out of the ground that the yield is going to start to be made.”

Sounds like moisture, temperature of the soil are important there.

“Yes, all of the above, and temperature certainly moves things fast,” Sible responded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

From the Farm: Small grains field day

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — High prices for wheat, due to a drought in Kansas and the war in Ukraine, have increased interest in wheat among more farmers. After being rained out on Wednesday, the University of Illinois hosted a small grains field day on Thursday at its Crop Sciences Farm on South First Street. Increased […]
KANSAS, IL
WCIA

Poison Hemlock blooming in Illinois, posing health threats

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer is a great season to be outside. However, there is a type of plant that you have to keep an eye out for, since it can pose a serious threat to your health. A Monticello man was exposed to Poison Hemlock and three weeks later, he is still recovering from […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Brothers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Sometimes brothers don’t play well together, but others farm well together. Kyle and Ryan Meece are known throughout east-central Illinois for their efforts to help other farmers build corn and soybean yields as United Prairie agronomists. They also help father Ron Meece manage their family farm near Monticello. “My younger brother […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Meet Onslo, the 21 year old skink

The University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic is back with Onslo!. Onslo is 21 years old (which is old for a skink), native to Australia, and a type of lizard. He is bigger & a lot less feisty than our native Illinois skink species, which is how he came to join our program. There are only a handful of lizard species in Illinois but they are seen occasionally in the Wildlife Medical Clinic. All reptiles are vital to their ecosystem as sentinels for disease & indicators of environmental health as they are so sensitive to shifts in their environment. Many reptiles also help to control pest species, which helps keep the ecosystem in balance.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign, IL
Industry
State
Illinois State
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Champaign, IL
Business
WCIA

One and cone-ly Sidney Dairy Barn up for sale

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been an iconic summer hangout for decades, but a big change is on the horizon. The Sidney Dairy Barn is up for sale. “I’ve run it for 27 years. It’s been a great part of my life and it’s just time to move on,” longtime owner Dennis Riggs said. The […]
SIDNEY, IL
WCIA

CUPHD: Champaign County back to high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) recently announced that COVID-19 community level transmission in Champaign County is now high. On May 20, CUPHD announced that Champaign County had a high community transmission rate for COVID-19. On June 3, it was changed to a medium level of transmission. It was changed back to […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

A gallon of gas costs $5. What else can you buy for that price?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been on the rise in central Illinois and across the country, and there is no sign that rise will slow down. Experts say that a limited oil supply, the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine are behind the increase. Gas Buddy is out with new numbers on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Conservation District renting out canoes this weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Conservation District is giving people several opportunities to go canoeing this summer, and the first opportunity is this weekend. Canoe rentals will be available on Cattail Pond in the Rock Springs Conservation Area on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Canoes can be rented for $10 an […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Genetics#Plant#The Farm Soybean
WCIA

Marijuana company moving to open dispensary in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A marijuana company is one step closer to opening a dispensary in Danville. Seven Point and its CEO Brad Zerman are still waiting on a license from the state, but it was recently awarded two cannabis Craft Growers licenses. Zerman said these licenses allow him to grow, sell and move marijuana. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Multiple Central Illinois counties at high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not. In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville firefighter staffing dispute

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The firefighter’s union and mayor disagree on how to solve an overtime problem.The department spent 60 thousand dollars on it last month. The mayor wants to have one less firefighter on each 24-hour shift, but the union said it needs 12 people at all times to provide enough protection.The department is […]
DANVILLE, IL
977wmoi.com

World’s Largest Corvette Show This Weekend in Illinois

The world’s largest Corvette show is returning to its roots this weekend in central Illinois for the first time since the ’70s. Bloomington Gold, known for drawing 2-thousand Corvettes and over 10-thousand people, is returning to Bloomington-Normal Friday and Saturday. The two-day event kicks off Friday night with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WCIA

West Nile virus detected in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health (LCDPH) on Friday collected a mosquito batch in rural Mt. Pulaski which tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). According to the LCDPH, WNV spreads to people through bites of infected mosquitoes and can cause brain infections. Health officials said WNV cases are emerging […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign school renovations ending this summer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been five years, but renovations to Champaign school buildings are scheduled to end this summer. Projects at Central High School and International Prep Academy should be done in August. Changes at Central include updated security systems and more classroom space for growing enrollment. At IPA, changes are to address safety issues […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Report: U of I test helped reduce Champaign Co. COVID cases

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois became the face of COVID-19 testing during the pandemic thanks to its SHIELD test. The rapid, saliva-based test was developed by university scientists to ensure students could return to campus for and remain healthy throughout the 2020-2021 academic year. Recently, a new report of collected data showed […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Training future firefighters

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fire Service Institute started its Explorer-Cadet fire training Thursday afternoon. This year is the first year since 2019 they are able to train for a full four days. The training these explorer-cadets get will prepare them for a future in firefighting. Something Champaign Fire Explorer-Cadet Ryan Latz said he […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: PawPrint Ministries

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — To endure the tragedy of a loss or crisis can leave entire communities shaken and even frozen in time from the pain. Individuals can often find it hard to return to normal life after the fact. But the medicine that comes from a dog’s presence or affection can be what restores […]
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

Manufacturers gather in Normal to seek answers to the worker shortage

Morton Industries needs welders. Steve Stewart, the company's director of people and culture, said his company could hire 40 welders today, if it could only find them. Stewart said the company has 100 open positions with a staff of less than 700. Morton Industries makes metal tubes for construction, mining, and agriculture equipment.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Illini 4000 bicycling organization stops in CU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Bicyclists with the non-profit, Illini 4000, are about two weeks into their three month cross country journey. The group is raising money for cancer research projects around the United States. Matthew Hawthorne is a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign student. This is his first time riding...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New warning signals approved for rail crossing near Guthrie

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a stipend agreement to install new, automatic railroad warning devices at a crossing near Guthrie. The crossing is located near the intersection of Illinois Route 54 and County Road 750N. It will cost an estimated $328,000 to install the new devices, with 95% being […]
FORD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy