CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar posts 7-week high as rate hike bets climb

By Fergal Smith
 4 days ago

(Adds strategist quotes and details; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since April 21 at 1.2538 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.7% * Canadian bond yields rise across flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in nearly seven weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as equity markets rallied and investors priced in more aggressive tightening this year by the Bank of Canada than the Federal Reserve. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2575 per U.S. dollar, or 79.52 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since April 21 at 1.2536. It was the only G10 currency other than sterling to gain ground against the greenback. "I think there is a good story for Canada," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC. "As the market has ratcheted up the Fed's tightening they have also done it to Canada but more so." Money markets expect the Bank of Canada to lift its benchmark interest rate to 3.25% by the end of 2022, which is about 40 basis points more than is seen for the Fed's policy rate. The loonie's advance came as stocks clawed back some of last week's decline and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, touched its highest in more than three months at $120.99 a barrel before settling 0.3% lower at $118.50. Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar for a second straight week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve on Monday, with the 2-year climbing 12.8 basis points to 3.042%, its highest since July 2008. The gap between Canadian and U.S. 2-year yields widened by 5.9 basis points to 30.6 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, the biggest gap since last December. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Alistair Bell)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#The Bank Of Canada#The Federal Reserve#G10#Fed
(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches weakest since May 26 at 1.2812 * Canadian economy adds 40,000 jobs in May * Canada's 2-year yield climbs above 30-year yield By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a two-week low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as investors weighed economic data that could support additional aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2760 to the greenback, or 78.37 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since May 26 at 1.2812. For the week, it was down 1.3%, its biggest weekly decline since January. "The CAD is ending the week on the defensive," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "The slide reflects a broader rebound in the USD amid signs of persistent inflationary pressures." The U.S. dollar jumped against a basket of major currencies, equity markets globally tumbled and the price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.7% lower as U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May, cementing bets for a second consecutive half-percentage-point interest rate hike by the Fed at a policy decision next Wednesday. Canada's central bank has also been hiking in half-percentage-point increments. Money markets see about a 60% chance that it would announce an even larger move at the July 13 policy announcement after data showed the Canadian economy adding 40,000 jobs in May, more jobs than expected, and the unemployment rate hitting a record low at 5.1%. The decline for the loonie came as Canada's 2-year yield climbed above the 30-year yield for the first time since February 2020. An inverted curve could reflect investor expectations for slower economic growth but also the potential for reduced supply of Canadian long-term debt. On Thursday, the Government of Canada canceled an ultra-long bond issue planned for next week, saying the decision reflects the country's declining borrowing needs. Canada's 10-year yield on Friday rose 11.2 basis points to 3.345%, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alex Richardson)
