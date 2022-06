Stormcloud Brewery is looking to “Keep Benzie Beautiful.” This initiative comes as a way to clean up the Lake Michigan shoreline. The lakeshore cleanup will be Saturday, June 18 at 9 a.m. and the brewery is looking for volunteers to help with the project. The cleanup is open to everyone, and the brewery hopes to make this the biggest beach clean up in Benzie County.

