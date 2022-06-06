SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) The pretrial hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores started in Monterey County Monday after being transferred from San Luis Obispo County.

The father and son could not receive a fair trial after 25 years of high media interest, so a venue change was ordered.

Paul Flores is accused of murdering Kristine Smart after walking her home from an off-campus party at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Ruben Flores is accused of being an accessory to the murder, allegedly helping his son dispose of her body.

Smart's remains have yet to be found.

READ MORE: Kristen Smart murder trial coming to Monterey County

The Smart family was preset for the first day of the pretrial.

On the first day of the pretrial, the state indicated they had statements from Paul Flores to include as evidence. The statements were taken on June 19, 1996.

However, introducing the statements caused concern about implicating Ruben Flores under the Aranda-Bruton Rule. The rule states that "In a joint trial of two or more defendants, an out-of-court admission or confession is generally admissible against the defendant who made the statement."

Judge Jennifer O'Keefe has decided to include the out-of-court statements.

As a result, the trial will follow a dual jury procedure.

Both defendants in this murder trial will each have their own jury. Selection of the juries will run between June 13 - July 1. During the selection process, some 1,720 possible jurors will only hear a brief statement about the facts in the case.

During the morning hours, the defense briefly mentioned a motion to dismiss a copy of a search warrant for "outrageous government conduct."

The motion to dismiss is being talked about after a court recess.

The trial is expected to last until October.

The post Judge decides on dual jury for Paul and Ruben Flores trial appeared first on KION546 .