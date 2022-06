DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Wednesday: We have another lovely day ahead of us with more sunshine. Similar to yesterday, We are tracking the potential for a few stray, hit-or-miss showers for Wednesday or the possibility of a rumble of thunder or two across northwest Wisconsin. I suspect most will not see any showers, but if you do, they are short-lived and will not amount to all that much. Otherwise, partly to mostly sunny skies prevail for many across the Northland as temperatures make it into the upper 60s and low to mid-70s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO