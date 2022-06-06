ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks bring in lottery prospects in competitive workout

By Alder Almo
 4 days ago
The New York Knicks had a good look at lottery prospects who could be available to them in the first round of the NBA Draft. Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, G League Ignite’s Dyson Daniels and Kentucky’s TyTy Washington were part of the group that the Knicks worked out Monday at their...

