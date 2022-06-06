Bitcoin gains over 5% to $31,441.76

* Brazil real eyes worst week in over two years * Red-hot U.S. inflation sparks dollar rally * Peru's sol edges up after rate hike (Updates prices, details) By Shreyashi Sanyal June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday and were set to end the week with declines far greater than those of other emerging market peers, with Brazil's real falling on worries of lockdowns in China and red-hot inflation boosting the dollar. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks fell 2.6% and could mark a weekly decline of 7.6%. Equities were headed for their sharpest weekly fall in more than 15 months. The broader emerging markets stocks index shed 1.3% for the week. Worries of slowing demand from major trading partner China has hurt markets in Latin America as Shanghai announced new COVID-19 lockdown measures this week. Rising inflationary pressures along with tighter monetary policies from central banks in major economies have also pushed investors away from riskier assets such as those in emerging markets. MSCI's currencies index dropped 1.6% on Friday and 3.1% for the week, marking its worst performance since late September 2020. A red-hot reading on U.S. consumer prices for the month of May not only boosted the dollar but also solidified bets of more tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Some of the Latam countries are sensitive to tightening of financial conditions globally and given that we saw the stock market in the U.S. having a hard time in part because of the Fed, that's something that is also affecting the Latam region," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of EM research at Danske Bank. Markets around the globe will be watching the U.S. Fed policy decision next week, where the central bank is expected to hike lending rates by 50 basis points. Brazil's real touched 5 to the dollar. The currency is down 4.1% for the week, marking its worst weekly decline in over two years. Brazil's central bank is expected to deliver a 50 basis-point rate increase on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll, to end a long tightening cycle against unbridled inflation that is beginning to see some results. Brazilian stocks fell 1.2%, with state-run oil company Petrobras down 1.1% after it received a court decision ordering it to halt talks with Petroreconcavo and Eneva SA for the sale of its Bahia-Terra cluster. Brazil's government on Thursday night moved forward with its bid to privatize Eletrobras, Latin America's largest utility, as it priced a share offering. Shares of the company tumbled 4.7%. Lower commodity prices also hurt other Latin American currencies. Chile's peso slipped 1.6% on lower copper prices, while falling oil prices hurt Colombia's peso, which dropped 1.7%. The Mexican peso fell 1.4%, while Peru's sol edged 0.2% up as it was supported by an interest rate hike by its central bank overnight. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1052.97 -1.33 MSCI LatAm 2252.05 -2.5 Brazil Bovespa 105758.53 -1.25 Mexico IPC 48685.88 -1.23 Chile IPSA 5223.38 0.75 Argentina MerVal 88601.56 -0.302 Colombia COLCAP 1528.49 0.11 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9785 -1.29 Mexico peso 19.9435 -1.44 Chile peso 844.1 -2.27 Colombia peso 3935 -2.45 Peru sol 3.7551 -0.31 Argentina peso 121.7900 -0.12 (interbank) Argentina peso 207 0.48 (parallel) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Cynthia Osterman)

