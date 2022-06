DULUTH — Nearly a decade after she was paralyzed by a driver who passed out while inhaling dust remover, a Duluth woman has settled her years-long legal battle against 3M. Ashen Diehl, 42, sued the Twin Cities-based conglomerate in 2018, six years after she was hit while walking along an East Superior Street sidewalk with her daughter. The driver admitted to "huffing" the chemical compound from an aerosol can before the collision, which has left Diehl permanently in a wheelchair.

