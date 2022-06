Several pitchers for a Florida Major League Baseball team — the Tampa Bay Rays — opted out of wearing the team's rainbow-emblazoned jerseys for Pride month. According to TMZ, five of the MLB team's pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beers, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — refused to wear the jerseys for "faith-based" reasons during Pride Night at the stadium over the weekend. The modified uniforms appeared to feature a rainbow decal of the team's logo on the sleeve. The hats also included all of the colors of the rainbow in the embroidery for the team's initials.

