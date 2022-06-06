ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman suffers multiple injuries after random push onto NYC subway tracks

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A female straphanger suffered multiple injuries when a man randomly shoved her onto subway tracks in The Bronx over the weekend, according to the MTA and transit sources.

The 52-year-old victim was shoved onto a roadbed at the Jackson Avenue station in Melrose around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, causing cuts on her head and arm, an MTA spokesman said.

Fellow riders pulled the woman off the tracks and back onto the platform to safety, the rep said.

No train was entering the station at the time, the spokesman said.

An MTA source said the woman’s assailant fled before cops arrived. The NYPD was unable to provide additional information about the incident to The Post.

The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Subway shoves or assaults accounted for 1.1 percent of reported “track intrusions” through the first four months of 2022.
Tomas E. Gaston

The Jackson Avenue station serves the No. 2 and 5 trains in the area.

Subway shoves or assaults accounted for 1.1 percent of reported “track intrusions” through the first four months of 2022, according to an MTA report .

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy

Kay P
4d ago

Why do they always give the hospital the person is in? I hate that! What if the person wants to find her again? Like really? Wtf?!

PIX11

Man killed during attempted robbery in Bronx; officers also injured: NYPD

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four suspects attacked a 27-year-old California resident inside of a pharmacy Thursday afternoon, police said. During the attempted robbery, the man was fatally shot in the chest. A witness reported that one of the four suspects was seen fleeing with a chain, believed to have belonged to the victim. Officials […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teenager arrested for allegedly throwing baby from Bronx window

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a 17-year-old girl Thursday, charging her with both murder and manslaughter for her alleged role in a baby’s death. The girl has not been identified by police. The newborn’s Bronx death was deemed a homicide in April, months after he was thrown from the window of a […]
BRONX, NY
