Violence prevention expert talks community gun violence, rise in mass shootings

Sadness, of course. Who could not feel heartbroken when looking at the scenes from Robb Elementary School?Horror, obviously, that this could happen at a primary school in the middle of the day, the most vulnerable mown down in broad daylight, 90 miles west of San Antonio, with at least one of their teachers. Others are injured, who knows how badly.But then comes the exasperation, the weary helplessness, and – in truth – the sheer anger. How can this be happening once again in America?How can another community be irrevocably torn apart by such senseless violence, barely a week or so after...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO