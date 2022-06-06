ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Violence prevention expert talks community gun violence, rise in mass shootings

weaa.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WEAA)— Thomas Abt currently chairs the Council on Criminal Justice’s Violent Crime Working...

www.weaa.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: What we actually know about mass school shootings in the US – and the gunmen who carry them out

When the Columbine High School massacre took place in 1999 it was seen as a watershed moment in the United States – the worst mass shooting at a school in the country’s history.Now, it ranks fourth. The three school shootings to surpass its death toll of 13 – 12 students, one teacher – have all taken place within the last decade: 2012’s Sandy Hook Elementary attack, in which a gunman killed 26 children and school staff; the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which claimed the lives of 17 people; and now the Robb Elementary...
UVALDE, TX
International Business Times

Nine Dead In Three Mass Shootings Across United States

Shootings in three American cities killed nine people and wounded two dozen more on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the latest outbreaks of gun violence in the wake of three mass shootings that have rattled the United States. In Philadelphia, a confrontation between two men escalated into a gunfight that...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Mass Shootings#Weaa
CBS News

U.S. sees 13 mass shootings over one weekend

Dozens of people were hurt and many were killed in mass shootings across the U.S. over the weekend. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan reports from Philadelphia, where one official is calling for reform after three were killed in a shootout in the city's business district. Then, CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with CBS News Philly's Ross DiMattei about what the community wants to see done about the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Why the hell can’t America end this deadly gun violence?

Sadness, of course. Who could not feel heartbroken when looking at the scenes from Robb Elementary School?Horror, obviously, that this could happen at a primary school in the middle of the day, the most vulnerable mown down in broad daylight, 90 miles west of San Antonio, with at least one of their teachers. Others are injured, who knows how badly.But then comes the exasperation, the weary helplessness, and – in truth – the sheer anger. How can this be happening once again in America?How can another community be irrevocably torn apart by such senseless violence, barely a week or so after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

Our Narrative of Mass Shootings Is Killing Us

Civilization’s oldest stories are war stories. From the Epic of Gilgamesh to The Iliad and The Aeneid, our attractions to war and to storytelling have often been entwined. We tell ourselves stories to impose order on chaotic events in our lives, to force a narrative onto the inconceivable. And what’s more inconceivable than slaughter, whether it arrives in the form of the Trojan War, the Holocaust, or the murder of 19 children by a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Democrats' lax attitude toward crime is going to cost them on gun control

While Democrats try to push for more gun control once again, the consequences of the party’s embrace of soft-on-crime policies and lax attitude toward Black Lives Matter riots aren’t going away. Writing for the Washington Post, Anne Branigin details how gun ownership among women has increased over the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy