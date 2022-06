In 2018, Jaclyn Corin spent hours trapped in a classroom as a shooter roamed the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, before she was able to walk safely away. But 14 of her classmates and three staff members of the school would not make it out alive. Their deaths helped spark a new mission for Corin and several other of her classmates.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO