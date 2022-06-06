ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Preble by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone RAPIDLY DEVELOPING THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF OHIO, RIPLEY, SOUTHERN DEARBORN, NORTHWESTERN SWITZERLAND AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH 200 PM EDT At 121 PM EDT, rapidly developing thunderstorms were located along a line extending from southeast of Vernon to northwest of Vevay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Versailles, Milan, Osgood, Dillsboro, Moores Hill, Wilmington, Pleasant, Manchester, French, Hartford, Holton, Fairview, Napoleon, Center Square, Aberdeen, Rexville and Cold Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Dearborn; Decatur; Delaware; Dubois; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Harrison; Hendricks; Henry; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Ohio; Orange; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Ripley; Rush; Scott; Shelby; Sullivan; Switzerland; Union; Vermillion; Vigo; Washington; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BOONE BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DEARBORN DECATUR DELAWARE DUBOIS FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARRISON HENDRICKS HENRY JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS JOHNSON KNOX LAWRENCE MADISON MARION MARTIN MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN OHIO ORANGE OWEN PARKE PUTNAM RANDOLPH RIPLEY RUSH SCOTT SHELBY SULLIVAN SWITZERLAND UNION VERMILLION VIGO WASHINGTON WAYNE
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

