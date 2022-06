Body The Ponca City Police Department is requesting assistance from the public with identifying the male subject in the attached photos. On May 30, 2022, a vehicle was stolen in Ponca City and was eventually recovered in Tulsa. After the vehicle was stolen, the suspect drove it to the OnCue gas station at 3505 N. 14th St. in Ponca City, where he paid cash for fuel and left. The attached photos were recovered from OnCue and the individual pictured was seen arriving and leaving in the stolen vehicle.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO