A Lakers split with A Mavericks

MISSOULA — The Kalispell A Lakers put together a nine-run inning, absorbed a six-run frame by Missoula and ended up with a doubleheader split against the A Mavs Sunday.

The Lakers (16-12) used three walks, two hit batters and a handful of hits to take a 9-0 lead in the first game at Lindborg-Cregg Field, which ended in a 12-7 win.

In the second game Missoula pitcher Owen McQuinn went the distance in a 4-2 Mavs win.

There were plenty of hits in the opener, especially in the second frame: Adam Nikunen hit a two-run single to make it 3-0, and with two outs Carter Schlegel socked a two-run double and Braden Casper and TJ Hyack each hit two-run singles.

Pitcher Oscar Kallis helped his own cause with a sacrifice fly in the third and a two-run triple in the fifth.

Nikunen had three hits and scored three times. Kallis threw six innings, scattering 10 hits — six of them came in the Mavs’ third-inning uprising — and two walks.

McQuinn scattered eight hits in the second game, winning a duel with Nikunen, who scatter3d six hits and three walks in six innings. Nikunen fanned two.

Kalispell out-hit the Mavs: Missoula went up 2-1 on two errors and a balk in the third inning; added another run on Easton Reimers’ double-play grounder; and in the sixth used a walk, stolen base, errant throw and sacrifice fly to go up 4-1.

Nate Skonard’s RBI single in the seventh brought the tying run to the plate, but a double play ended things.

First game

Lakers A 091 020 0 - 12 11 0

Mavs A 006 000 1 - 7 10 5

Oscar Kallis, Carter Schlegel (7) and TJ Hyack. Chris Compton, Easton Reimers (6) and Jace Byukari.

KALISPELL A LAKERS — Adam Nikunen 3-5, Joey Thatcher 1-4, Kallis 1-4, Schlegel 1-3, Timmy Glanville 0-2, Brysen Herin 0-1, Braden Capser 1-3, Hyack 2-3, Easton Casper 1-4, Kaden Drish 1-3.

MISSOULA A MAVS — Kody Evans 2-4, Sam Matosich 2-3, Owen McQuinn 1-4, Chris Compton 0-3, Donovan Headswift 0-4, Luke Thorne 1-2, Finn Davis 1-3, Weston McCollogh 1-4, Bykari 2-4.

2B — Schlegel, Bykari 2, Matosich, McQuinn, Thorne. 3B — Kallis, McCollogh. RBIs — Nikunen 2, Kallis 2, Schlegel 2, BCapser 2, Hytack 2, ECapser.

Second game

Lakers A 100 000 1 - 2 8 4

Mavs A 101 011 x - 4 6 2

Nikunen and Nate Skonard. Owen McQuinn and Andrew Hall.

A LAKERS — Nikunen 2-3, Thatcher 2-3, Kallisp 1-3, Schlegel 1-3, BCapser 0-3, Michael Owens 0-1, Herion 0-2, Hyack 0-1, Skonard 2-3, Kaden Drish 0-3.

A MAVS — Carter Taylor 0-1, Matosich 1-4, McQuinn 1-4, Thorne 1-2, Bykari 0-3, Nate Dill 2-3, Reimers 1-2, Hall 0-3, Davin Nau 0-3.

2B — Nikunen. RBIs — Kallis, Nate Skonard, Matosich, Thorne.