ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Sheriff's Office investigate alleged hoax threats toward Randleman High School

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5Rf4_0g2HHD6100

Following an investigation into alleged online "threatening statements" toward Randleman High School, Randolph County's Sheriff's Office has submitted a petition for the charge of felony making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Over the weekend, the Sheriff's Office learned of threatening social media statements. Special investigators with the ICAC Unit identified a residence believed to be the source of the messages. At the residence, investigators spoke with the suspect believed to have sent the messages.

The Sheriff's Office did not specify the nature of the alleged online threat.

The Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as a "juvenile" but are withholding their identity.

"The parents of the juvenile were made aware of the threats and the potential consequences," reads a Sheriff's Office press release. "They were cooperative with the investigation."

Officials interviewed the juvenile, who said the comments were a hoax.

"A search of the residence did not reveal any evidence related to the threat," according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened days after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers. The following day, the Sheriff's Office assigned additional deputies to guard schools, throughout the county, where they conduct additional security checks.

Randolph County Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey was notified of the incident. Currently school and law enforcement officials are working in tandem with each other. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune: Sheriff's Office investigate alleged hoax threats toward Randleman High School

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Footage of deadly traffic stop shooting in North Carolina released

(SILER CITY, N.C.) — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety released police dashcam footage of a traffic stop that turned deadly when a state trooper shot and killed a man who allegedly pulled out a gun. The footage seems to show the trooper, Rodney Cook, stopping a white...
SILER CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randleman, NC
State
Texas State
County
Randolph County, NC
Randleman, NC
Crime & Safety
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
mebaneenterprise.com

Three men arrested, alleged to be involved in local shooting

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:36 p.m., Graham patrol officers stopped a car with five occupants in the 500 block of S. Main Street for a registration violation. The vehicle also matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting that injured multiple people at Club Mamba in Burlington.
GRAHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hoax#Randleman High School#The Sheriff S Office#Icac
FOX8 News

Routine financial audit uncovers thousands in discrepancies at Winston-Salem church, former employee charged

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with theft after a year and a half long investigation. According to Winston-Salem police, they began an investigation in January of 2021 at the request of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte and members of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Springdale Avenue in Winston-Salem. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Thomasville man charged with indecent liberties with a child

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man has been charged with indecent liberties, according to the Thomasville Police Department. Rene Mauricio Martinez-Granados, 31, is accused of committing “a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of a female juvenile who was under the age of 16 years at the time,” on April 6. Officers […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
thecarrollnews.com

Two arrested after Fancy Gap break-in

A man and woman from Sparta, N.C. face numerous charges in Carroll County related to a break-in at Fancy Gap Antiques. According to reports from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the department was dispatched to a reported break-in at Fancy Gap Antiques on May 24 at approximately 3 p.m. Once an officer arrived at the scene, a receipt was found from Utt’s Campground which included the name of a female.
FANCY GAP, VA
WBTV

Police say one person died in accidental shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed in Salisbury this week as the result of an accidental shooting. Police in Salisbury have now identified the victim as Sebastian Tayez Johnson. Investigators say Johnson accidentally shot himself in the head at a location in the 100 block of Clancy...
SALISBURY, NC
WRAL

NC man 'sick' after trailer used to help wounded veterans stolen

NC man 'sick' after trailer used to help wounded veterans stolen. Terry Snyder, the founder of Operation North State, said he is "sick" after someone stole a trailer from a warehouse he uses in Winston-Salem early Sunday morning. His organization uses that trailer to bring golf carts to and from fishing and cycling events so that disabled and wounded veterans can get around the events quicker and more easily.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina A&T professor weighs in on body camera footage from deadly Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — **WARNING** - This story contains graphic video of a deadly police shooting from Nov. 2021, and is not suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised. A North Carolina A&T criminal justice professor said body camera footage from November 2021 showing former Greensboro police officer Matthew Hamilton shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Lopez still leaves questions.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Police: Davidson County woman poured hot cooking oil on disabled cousin

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman poured hot cooking oil on her cousin while he was sleeping, leaving him severely burned, police said. Andrew Kirby, 32, called the Thomasville Police Department early Monday, the High Point Enterprise reported. Officers arrived at a house to find Kirby sitting outside in his wheelchair pleading for help, police said, adding that he had third-degree burns on his head and upper torso.
THOMASVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Hot grease thrown on man while sleeping in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man had hot grease poured on him by his cousin while sleeping Monday morning, according to Thomasville police. Officers said they got a call around 7:38 a.m. about an assault on 903 Liberty Drive. When they got there, the victim was sitting in a wheelchair begging for help.
THOMASVILLE, NC
The Courier-Tribune

The Courier-Tribune

694
Followers
168
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Asheboro, NC from The Courier-Tribune.

 http://courier-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy