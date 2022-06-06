Sheriff's Office investigate alleged hoax threats toward Randleman High School

Following an investigation into alleged online "threatening statements" toward Randleman High School, Randolph County's Sheriff's Office has submitted a petition for the charge of felony making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Over the weekend, the Sheriff's Office learned of threatening social media statements. Special investigators with the ICAC Unit identified a residence believed to be the source of the messages. At the residence, investigators spoke with the suspect believed to have sent the messages.

The Sheriff's Office did not specify the nature of the alleged online threat.

The Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as a "juvenile" but are withholding their identity.

"The parents of the juvenile were made aware of the threats and the potential consequences," reads a Sheriff's Office press release. "They were cooperative with the investigation."

Officials interviewed the juvenile, who said the comments were a hoax.

"A search of the residence did not reveal any evidence related to the threat," according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened days after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers. The following day, the Sheriff's Office assigned additional deputies to guard schools, throughout the county, where they conduct additional security checks.

Randolph County Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey was notified of the incident. Currently school and law enforcement officials are working in tandem with each other. The investigation is ongoing.

