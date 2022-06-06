ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers pitcher Brent Suter releases children’s book, autograph copies at Team Store

By Indiana Schilz
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brent Suter, who recently published a children’s book titled “The Binky Bandit,” will have signed copies of the story at the Brewers Team Store starting on Monday.

The left-handed pitcher’s story centers around his mini golden doodle, Wally, and follows its wild adventures around the Suter household, which has grown in number due to a new baby.

Wally must balance his jealousy with the temptation of stealing binkies while discovering that individual choices can make a great difference.

Suter’s book is based on a true story with an exaggerated twist to encourage those reading to help do their part in protecting the environment.

“What started as a funny, personal story I wrote about our mischievous dog who was destroying four or five of my son’s binkies each day, turned into an idea for a children’s book that follows Wally’s playful adventures while reinforcing simple ways we can protect our planet,” said Suter. “This has been a really fun way to use my personal experiences to connect with kids, talk about the planet and share some laughs about our silly dog.”

The story is published by Orange Hat Publishing, a family-owned independent publisher in southeast Wisconsin. Books are available for purchase at the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field. They’re also for sale on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble, and on Orange Hat Publishing’s website here .

