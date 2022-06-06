ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas tax rebate: Will North Carolina drivers see a $200 refund?

By Abbi Aruck
 4 days ago
Democratic lawmakers in North Carolina are pushing for a one-time gas rebate. The rebate would give each driver $200 to help deal with rising fuel costs. Senate Bill 897 was introduced on...

Amyboorie Shelton
4d ago

$200? Right now that's not even enough to pay my fuel bill for 1 fill up. I had to raise my prices for my business because as it stands I'm paying $5.75 a gallon and I'm spending $250 every time I fill...people can't live like this. Choosing between medicine, food and fuel... when does the insanity stop? oh wait it won't until our whole economy is down the drain and common people can afford anything. Soon we'll all be in the bread lines waiting for the government to decide to feed us because we won't be able to afford anything at the grocery stores, or the fuel to go to work so we'll all be in ruin...

Love child
4d ago

By time they send the $200 in October we will have to use all that money at one time to full up our cars or truck gas going up every day. I am on a month to month income so I have to put $20 in my car and just go to place in need to go like doctor appointment and to the grocery store and back home because $20 don't get me all the way full no more now I am at half full and us the air condition in the car I use more gas

Terry Scott
4d ago

Get rid of the 38 if not more cents a gallon tax. But Democrats don't care about the middle and lower class.

