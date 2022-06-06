Traffic stop leads to DWI arrest of Canandaigua man

One person is under arrest and another is being sought by police in connection with the discovery of a body found out back of Geneva General Hospital Sunday night. 21-year-old Kiara Scott of Geneva has been charged with manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse, both felonies. Police are attempting to find 24-year-old Lacrita Verstraete. She is described as being 5’7′, white, and with red hair.

GENEVA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO