Trevorton, PA

Trevorton man breaks into home with power saw

By Victoria Brousseau
 4 days ago

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A Trevorton man is charged after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home by using a power saw.

Monday morning, Sunbury Police arrived at a residence on North Third Street on reports of the burglary.

According to court documents, Kyle Mirolli, had broken into the residence while the victim slept by using a power saw to cut the lock on one door and kicking in another.

Once inside, Mirolli is said to have threatened his ex-girlfriend and her child with a pair of scissors. When the victim attempted to grab her phone to contact police, Mirolli reportedly grabbed her.

The documents go on to state Mirolli had grabbed and twisted the victim’s hand holding the cellphone injuring her.

According to police, Mirolli also came to the house on Memorial Day. When the two argued, investigators said Mirolli kicked the victim down the stairs causing her to sustain injuries to her hand.

The victim is reportedly scheduled for surgery to repair the injured hand.

