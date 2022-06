The Daleville Parks and Recreation Department is currently holding registration for football and cheerleading this fall. Flag football is for ages 5-6, Mini-Mites for ages 7-8, Termites for ages 9-10 and Pee Wee for ages 11-12. The deadline for registration is July 15. Registration for youth cheerleading is also ongoing. Cheerleaders will be needed for Flag, Mini-Mites, Termites and Pee Wee football. Registration is $45 for ages 5-12. For more information, call (334) 598-3111 or email recdept@dalevilleal.com.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO