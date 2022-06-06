Get rid of varicose veins and leg pain for good!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After completing her adult neurology residency at St. Louis University, Dr. Jontel Pierce decided to forgo the usual route of joining a practice and opened her own instead. Pierce first opened her practice, Mind Neurology Clinic, in Sugar Land in 2018. In April, she opened an office in Katy. The desire to open her own practice came from wanting to have autonomy and control over every aspect of the business, she said.
Dusty old Levi's in your closet, Houston? This is how to turn them into gift cards, cash

HOUSTON – You can get money back for trading in your old Levi’s jeans and denim jackets in Houston. If you are trading in two or more items, book an appointment to drop off your Levi’s jeans, denim shorts, and Trucker Jackets at Levi’s Retail Stores in the U.S., including at Houston’s Galleria store. In exchange, you’ll get a gift card for the value of your trade-in which you can use towards new merchandise at www.levi.com, Levi’s Retail Stores or Levi’s Outlet Stores in the U.S. only.
An Alternative to Weight Loss Surgery

The Houston Endocrine Center is a weight loss clinic in Houston that offers a variety of weight loss surgeries. The center has been providing the best weight loss surgery services in the country for over 20 years. The clinic is well-known for its expertise in weight management and for offering many different surgical options to help patients achieve their goals. Houston Endocrine Center is a leading provider of bariatric surgery, which includes gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and gastric banding procedures. .Houston Endocrine Center also offers non-surgical weight loss and wellness options such as diet and exercise, custom meal plans, nutritional counseling and more. Houston Endocrine Center is a leading provider of bariatric surgery, which includes gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and gastric banding procedures.
How to stay safe in dangerous triple-digit heat

HOUSTON — The Houston area is looking at dangerous heat this weekend, with the potential of three straight days of 100-degree temperatures, the highest they’ve been since August 2020. Porfirio Villarreal, a spokesperson for Houston Health Department, said high temperatures cause body temperature to rise, which can damage...
Fighting Texas Hunger

HOUSTON — To make a direct donation to the Houston Food Bank just scan the QR code below:. Or find the Fighting Texas Hunger displays at area grocery stores. TODAY ONLY (June 9th), MRS Baird's is pledging to donate a loaf of fresh bread to the food bank for every loaf they sell. So if bread is on you shopping list stop by any area grocery store and buy a loaf of MRS Baird's. You'll know your purchase will also provide a loaf of fresh bread to those in need in the Houston area.
Wear black to stay cool in hot weather

HOUSTON (CW39) If you think white if the better shade to wear in hot weather, think again. Black is actually the ideal color to wear to stay cool in hotter weather. Watch for why…
