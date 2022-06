Since Memorial Day, COVID cases around the state have risen 10%, according to Illinois Department of Public Health Acting Director Amaal Tokars. This week the CDC reported McLean County had 639 new cases of the Coronavirus and one new death, a woman in her 80s, not associated with long term care. The number of McLean County cases rose 29% in the last week.

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO