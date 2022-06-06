ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two former Iowa Hawkeyes nominated for NFF Hall of Fame

By Riley Donald
 4 days ago

The Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves boasting more accolades from former stars who stood out in Kinnick Stadium throughout their careers. Former Hawkeyes tight end Dallas Clark and offensive tackle Robert Gallery have been nominated for the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame .

The two overlapped for a couple of years at the beginning of the 2000s and were integral parts on offense contributing to the Hawkeyes’ success. Clark transitioned from linebacker to tight end, while Gallery made the move from tight end to offensive tackle. Those moves illustrate the success Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz has had at developing players in a myriad of ways.

Clark adds this to his recent announcement earlier this month as a soon-to-be inductee into the Iowa Hall of Fame. He spent the 1999-2002 seasons in Iowa City before going to the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2003 NFL draft where he had a healthy career that included a Super Bowl title.

While at Iowa from 2000-2003, Gallery was an All-Big Ten selection, consensus All-American, and an Outland Trophy winner, which is given to the best offensive lineman in the nation. Gallery went on to be a first round selection in the 2004 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders where he spent seven of his eight NFL seasons during a successful NFL career.

To be eligible for a nomination into the NFF Hall of Fame, a player must be recognized as a first-team All American selection and at least 10 years removed from the collegiate game. Gallery and Clark are part of a nomination class that includes 80 other former FBS players. The selections will be made in early 2023.

