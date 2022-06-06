ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Proud Boys leader, members charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol insurrection

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday. Henry...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Florida State
City
Washington, DC
Law & Crime

Utah Piano Teacher Who ‘Cheered and Applauded When the Rioters Broke Through’ on Jan. 6 Sentenced More Harshly Than Former Cop Stepson-in-Law

A piano teacher from Utah who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex was sentenced to 30 days behind bars on Wednesday afternoon. Janet Buhler, 56, pleaded guilty in January to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. That charge is a misdemeanor that carries a potential six-month jail sentence. As a result of her plea, the government agreed to drop four additional charges related to her participation in the pro-Donald Trump riot.
UTAH STATE
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Mcinnes
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proud Boys#Defense Attorneys#Philadelphia#Seditious Conspiracy#Black Church#Oath Keepers
Salon

“There must be consequences”: New lawsuit could cost fake Wisconsin Trump electors $200,000 each

A lawsuit has been filed against fake Donald Trump electors who signed official documents that falsely stated the former president won the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The phony electors are already under investigation by federal prosecutors, but the suit prepared by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and the pro-democracy group Law Forward could cost each of them $200,000 in damages, reported HuffPost.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Donald Trump rips Ivanka Trump after Jan. 6 testimony

Former President Donald Trump publicly rebuked his daughter Ivanka Trump following a clip of her displayed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a public hearing Thursday evening. The former president stressed that his daughter was not in the loop on his campaign's investigations of 2020...
POTUS
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy