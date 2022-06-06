Accused bosque arsonist pled not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cristina Castorena-Noble, the woman accused of setting a dozen fires in the bosque, has pled not guilty. She was arraigned on six arson charges after police say she intentionally set the fires near 2nd street and Woodward on May 18.
Story continues belo w
She is also charged with battering an Albuquerque Police Department officer. A judge has already ruled that Castorena-Noble will be locked up until trial.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
