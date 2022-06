Yves Missi is one of the most gifted center prospects in the country regardless of classification, and top programs in the college basketball are already all in. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Missi backed up his 12 early offers last week at the Pangos All-American Camp. He took home On3 awards coming out of the camp as a 2024 Stock Riser and Shaw’s Superlatives Most Outstanding Player.

