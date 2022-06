Freedom of speech: Is there any right more paramount to a free society? Without freedom of speech, there is no freedom of thought. And without freedom of thought, there is no wisdom. And without wisdom, a government will crumble. For to govern with wisdom, you must set the ideas free and the good ones will rise to the top. Just as truth will always find the light of day, so too will the good ideas rise above the scrutiny of public discourse. The restriction of speech is a red flag of tyranny.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 11 HOURS AGO