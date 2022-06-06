ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

SC hospital employee dies following patient assault

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fl02n_0g2HCShN00

SUMTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina hospital employee died after being hit by a patient on May 27.

More News from WRBL

According to the Sumter Police Department, Imani Cox, 27, was admitted to Prisma Health Tuomey for a court-ordered evaluation and tried to leave the facility when hospital security and staff members attempted to detain her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mASJ_0g2HCShN00
Imani Cox (Source: Sumter Police Department)

An investigation revealed that Cox was aggressive and began to fight with employees, hitting at least two of them.

Police said a mental health technician, Kevin Robinson, 40, was hit in the groin area before he got sick and became unresponsive. He died a few days later.

Cox was taken to a Columbia-area hospital where she was treated.

Once she was released, she was charged with second-degree assault and battery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

Related
WSAV News 3

Man arrested in Memorial Day mass shooting in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities announced Friday an arrest in connection with the Memorial Day mass shooting that left 12 people injured in downtown Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, of Charleston, was arrested by Charleston Police officers, detectives and U.S. Marshals Task Force officers. Simmons is being charged with five counts of attempted murder and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Gunshots in Aiken County lead to arrest of woman’s ex

BATESBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of firing a gun toward several people after a dispute in Batesburg. The incident happened between 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Wheeler Circle, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. A woman’s...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
CBS 42

Hospital worker dies after struck in groin by patient in South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. (WGHP) — A hospital worker is dead after he was injured by a woman who was allegedly trying to escape the hospital during a court-ordered visit, according to the Sumter Police Department. On May 27, officers say Imani Cox, 27, was in Prisma Health Tuomey for a court-ordered evaluation. According to police, Cox […]
SUMTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Sumter, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Pedestrian dies after crash on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. Police responded to the crash which happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive. A female pedestrian was struck by large box truck and was taken to an area hospital where […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

21-year-old woman shot to death in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman near Spalding Avenue in north Columbia. Investigators say the incident occurred on June 7, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim arriving at Prisma Health Richland. A preliminary investigation indicates...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Hartsville police: Tuesday shooting scene looked like ‘warzone’

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Potentially 40 shots were fired early Tuesday morning during a shooting in Hartsville while police were discussing how to handle problem areas following two shootings only hours before, according to an incident report. The incident happened about two hours after police responded to two different shooting scenes on Jasper and Marion […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Man arrested for double murder in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Authorities have arrested a man wanted for the murders of two women in Seabrook this past December. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Detour Road in Seabrook on December 4. They found two women were shot after a...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Police#Sc Hospital#Prisma Health#Nexstar Media Inc
wpde.com

SC Dept. of Corrections find drugs, contraband in inmate's cell

DORCHESTER COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections contraband team located several drugs and contraband in an inmate's cell at Lieber Correctional Institute. According to the SCDC, officials found marijuana, meth, and ecstasy along with other contraband. Officials say the delivery was made by a drone.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Pennsylvania mother of 6 during Robeson County road rage incident

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A grand jury indicted a man who is accused of killing a Pennsylvania mother of six during a road rage incident along I-95 in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Clerk’s Office. More News from WRBL Dejywan Floyd was indicted Monday for first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision in York

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to highway patrol at approximately 10 pm, Tuesday, June 7th a Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2012 Jeep Cherokee SUV on SC 55 at Laurelwood Drive west of Clover. Sergeant Gary Miller with the SC Highway Patrol said the driver of the...
CLOVER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Report: 2 out on bond after racing in West Ashley at 110 mph

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman were arrested and are now out on bond after racing on Savannah Highway just after midnight Friday. Vince Patrick Hennessy, 20, and Rosalyn Ragene Bryant, 20, were charged with racing on public roads.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured after shooting at Horry County bar

Editor’s note: The police report for the incident noted that a victim had been shot and cut by glass. However, their name, address, height, weight, race, age and other identifying factors were redacted. Authorities later told News13 that the “victim” that was shot was the building, not a person. One person was injured by glass. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

CPD: Anonymous tip led investigators to seize guns and marijuana

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to Columbia Police Department (CPD) an anonymous tip led officers to Bentley Court apartments where guns and marijuana were seized. Investigators say 12 guns and around 10 pounds of marijuana were found. CPD said the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: 4 injured in Sunday shooting near Andrews

UPDATE: JUNE 6, 2022 | 9:01 A.M. – Sheriff’s deputies are reporting injuries from the shooting on Sunday. According to GCSO, four people were injured by gunfire in the shooting. Gunshots were fired from a red Honda around the 13000 block of County Line Road. The victims were treated with non-life-threatening injuries and authorities worked […]
ANDREWS, SC
counton2.com

Attorneys: Murdaugh, Laffitte stole money from kids whose family died in car crash

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disgraced Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh and his accomplices are accused of stealing millions over the past 17 years from two children whose mother and brother were killed in a 2005 car crash. According to Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, attorneys retained to represent...
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies woman fatally shot at SC graduation party

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Clarendon County Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell has confirmed the identity of the woman who was fatally shot during a graduation party in the Summerton area. Audrionna Kind, 32, was the woman who died from a gunshot wound say, officials. The shooting happened in the yard...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Victim alleges years of harassment by South Carolina mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime City of North Charleston employee is accusing North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey of inappropriate sexual advances both before and during her time working for the city. Background DeLisa Reynolds and Keith Summey have known each other for decades. In the late 1990’s DeLisa and her husband at the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy