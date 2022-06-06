ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No charges expected in fatal Augusta crash

 4 days ago

A driver involved in a fatal crash in Augusta will not face charges. According to the Portland Press Herald...

Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lewiston has Killed 1, Hurt Several Others

A 60-year-old Auburn woman is dead and several other people are injured after a crash in Lewiston that started with one vehicle rear-ending another. Lewiston Police responded to the area of Lisbon Street and Scribner Boulevard at approximately 2:40 Wednesday afternoon for a report of a crash involving three vehicles. When they arrived at the scene, they found several people with serious injuries, including Shari Williams, 60, of Auburn. Williams was located in the backseat of a Volvo 70 and succumbed to injuries she suffered during the crash.
LEWISTON, ME
Island Police: Driver inexperience contributing factor in parking lot crash

On Saturday evening, a crash in the parking lot of Acadia Gateway Motel on Route 3 in Trenton was reported to the sheriff’s office. A deputy went to the scene and determined that Sammi Zhang, 21, of New York, had pulled into the parking lot of the motel and meant to use the brake but instead hit the gas pedal and accelerated rapidly across the parking lot. The 2019 Mazda SUV Zhang was operating struck two parked vehicles, a 2019 Subaru SUV and a 2021 Ford Expedition, which were unoccupied at the time. All vehicles involved had to be towed. Neither Zhang nor her passenger were injured in the incident. Driver inexperience was suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Nine charged after police respond to assault report

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies summoned seven young people and arrested two in connection with underage drinking after investigating a complaint about an assault at a Tremont residence the evening of Saturday, May 28. Chief Deputy Patrick Kane said the alleged assault remains under investigation. Lt. Corey...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Police Identify people in fatal accident

BANGOR- Police have identified the people involved in Wednesday’s fatal accident in Bangor. Sergeant Wade Betters said Charles Barriault, 84, died at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle . Barriault was hit on the Finson Road about 7:30 am. He was a resident of the Cedar...
BANGOR, ME
Auburn woman killed and several others injured after crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - One woman was pronounced dead and several others injured Wednesday afternoon, after a multivehicle crash on Lisbon St. and Scribner Blvd. According to police, Shari Williams, 60, of Auburn, was pronounced dead after Ryan Curran, 37, of Sabattus, was traveling inbound at a high speed on Lisbon St. and collided with Williams’ Volvo.
LEWISTON, ME
Trailer and motorcycle collide Friday afternoon in Lower Village

New Gloucester Fire Rescue and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a collision between a horse trailer and motorcycle on Friday mid-afternoon in the Lower Village. Witnesses said the trailer was heading northbound up Intervale Road (Route 231) and turning left onto Gloucester Hill Road when it collided...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
In a day’s work: Rockport firefighters, police contend with car crashing vet office, transformer fire, Route 17 collision, grocery truck mishap

ROCKPORT — By the time 5 p.m. rolled around for regular June 9 Thursday evening training at the Rockport Fire Department, firefighters had already been together for much of the day responding to multiple incidents that had them, as well as Police Officer Celjeta Bixhaku and North East Mobile Health Services, hurrying from one end of town to the other.
ROCKPORT, ME
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Bangor

PORTLAND, Maine — A man has died after being struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning at Cedar Falls Mobile Home Park in Bangor. The Bangor Police Department responded to a call about a crash involving a pedestrian and a truck on Finson Road, according to a news release issued by Bangor public information officer Sgt. Wade Betters.
BANGOR, ME
Owner Of Central Maine Business Dies In Construction Accident

The owner of a West Gardiner construction company has passed away following a construction accident that happened earlier this week. According to the KJ, 44 year old Shane Molloy, the owner of Malloy Construction Inc, was one of two workers trapped in a roof collapse at a construction site in Naples, Maine.
NAPLES, ME
Auburn woman killed in Lewiston crash, Sabattus man arrested

LEWISTON (WGME) -- An Auburn woman was killed in a car crash Wednesday, and a man from Sabattus is accused of causing the wreck that killed her. Investigators say 37-year-old Ryan Curran was speeding when he smashed his F-250 truck into the back of a stopped car. The back of...
SABATTUS, ME
Pickup Strikes, Kills Pedestrian on Finson Road in Bangor

Bangor Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on Finson Road on Wednesday. The pedestrian later died at the hospital. Sergeant Wade Betters says the crash happened at approximately 7:20 in the morning near 666 Finson Road. Police said a local man driving a pickup truck struck a male...
BANGOR, ME
Wilton man killed in single-vehicle crash

WILTON, Maine (WABI) - A Wilton man has died after a single car crash Wednesday morning. It happened on Route 2 in Wilton. Police say 66-year-old Michael Boyd was driving towards East Dixfield when his car rolled over off the road and started smoking. We’re told no one else was...
WILTON, ME
Sabattus home destroyed in overnight fire

SABATTUS, Maine — A Sabattus home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. The double-wide mobile home at 31 Phelan St. was completely engulfed in flames and had collapsed when firefighters first arrived shortly after 1 a.m., Sabattus Fire Chief Troy Callier said in a release. Nearly 40 firefighters...
Farmingdale Stabbing Leads To Arrest

A 26 year old man is in custody following an assault and subsequent search. According to WMTW, law enforcement was called to Maine Avenue in Farmingdale just after 5 PM on Tuesday for the report of a stabbing. The victim of the stabbing, a 31 year old man, was taken...
FARMINGDALE, ME
Maine Mother Charged After Toddler Overdoses

A Maine woman is facing felony charges after her toddler ingested and overdosed on heroin or fentanyl, police said. Officers who discovered a lifeless body at the scene administered the overdose-antidote Narcan on Sunday, and the 1.5-year-old boy began to regain consciousness, police said. The toddler’s mother, from Lewiston, was...
MAINE STATE
Man dies after Naples construction accident

NAPLES, Maine (WMTW) -One person is dead and another remains in serious condition after after a collapse at a construction site in Naples on Tuesday. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Naples Fire Department were called to Captain Jack’s Restaurant following reports of a building collapse. The...
NAPLES, ME

