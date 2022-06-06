ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Pride Month, Support Companies That Do More Than Post a Rainbow Flag

Chances are if you go visit the social media profiles of 10 random brands this month, at least 8 will have recently posted some sort of Pride Month-related content or even changed their logo to have a rainbow Pride flag. But many of these companies not only rarely contribute to LGBTQ+...

aaron lopez
4d ago

How about boycotting all business that promotes this delusional behavior and ideology that's trying to pollute and indoctrinate our children !!

David Patton
4d ago

since I am single and without a family I can pick and choose what I buy, where I go and what I eat. I can/will boycott any company that caters to the freak show. A family man has a wife and kids and is forced to buy household products for the home even from LGBTQ/WOKE companies.

John Bowen
4d ago

so now we can sue these companies because they openly support something that breaks down society , and that is bigoted towards families.

Food Beast

This Pop-Tart Supports the LGBTQ+ Community

To kick off Pride Month, for the first time Pop-Tarts is teaming up with a queer illustrator and NEON-GLAAD to collab on their first pride product ever. The "Neon Pink Block Party Lemonade" Pop-Tarts showcase Thaddeus Coates's cheerful designs not only on the box but also on the frosting of the toaster pastries — also a first for the brand. Thaddeus Coates explains that the designs are "inspired by a summer block party — a celebration of a community that doesn't prioritize fitting in over living authentically."
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

First gay Scouts head hails importance of LGBTQ+ leaders after being made a dame

The importance of young people seeing leaders from LGBTQ+ communities is “huge”, the first female and openly gay chair of the Scouts has said.Dame Ann Limb, who held the position from 2015 to 2021, has been made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to young people and philanthropy.Speaking after hearing about her honour, Dame Ann said she does not think “it would have been possible” for an openly gay person to lead the Scout Association 20 years ago.She said: “The reality is that societal attitudes have changed significantly in this country towards recognising each of us as...
EDUCATION
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
BET

Laverne Cox Becomes First Transgender Person To Have Barbie Designed In Her Image

Laverne Cox is making history as she becomes the first trans woman to have a Barbie doll designed after her. According to the Washington Post, the Emmy winning stress and LGBTQ rights activist notes the challenges faced by the trans community, particularly for young people. While appearing on NBC’s Today Show earlier this week, she says the doll advocates for the underrepresented community during a time when transgender rights are coming under legislative attack in the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

After Toppling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches NFT Art Collection To Fundraise For Social Justice

This contractor is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag's 13 stars by assigning a charity to each of the "13 Stars" NFT Art Collectibles. According to historian Adam Goodheart, confederate statues were meant to be symbols of white supremacy and were mostly built during a time that upheld racist ideals. During a time when racial tensions are at an all-time, there has been a wave of outrage around the statues, with many calling for their removal.
VISUAL ART
Washington Examiner

Biden threatens to starve schools that don't adopt trans agenda

President Joe Biden’s Pride Month 2022 proclamation condemned “an onslaught of dangerous anti-LGBTQI+ legislation” introduced and passed in multiple states, which he claims targets transgender children. “Today, the rights of LGBTQI+ Americans are under relentless attack. Members of the LGBTQI+ community — especially people of color and...
POLITICS
wolbbaltimore.com

A Letter From A Black Man To America

It’s been two years since I watched George Floyd lose his life at the hands of the police and I need to be honest with you, I am not healed one bit. It still feels like it was yesterday. As a Black man in America, I am forced to...
SOCIETY
TODAY.com

The history and meaning of 17 LGBTQ pride flags

When we think of the pride flag, many associate the visual to the traditional six-color rainbow striped flag that’s existed for decades, but this isn’t the only banner that exists to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Today, there are dozens of flags that serve to represent a wide variety...
SOCIETY
