Politics

New York’s new gun bills signed into law

By Jamie DeLine
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UeMNj_0g2HCA3X00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—-Less than a month after the mass shooting in Buffalo, Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new gun bills into law. The signing took place in the Bronx.

WATCH: Hochul signs new gun legislation

“In New York we are taking bold strong action,” said Hochul. “We are tightening the red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous people. And we are raising the age of semi-automatic weapons so no 18 year old can walk in on their birthday and walk out with an AR-15. Those days are over. Those days are over!”

In addition to strengthening red flag laws, and raising the age to 21 to buy a semi-automatic weapon, these new laws would also require microstamping for new semi-automatic guns, will amend the definition of a firearm in New York State, and will required social media companies to improve response and reporting of hateful content.

In direct response to the Buffalo shooting, a new law will also ban body armor sales except for those in certain professions such as law enforcement.

“Do I want to live in a world, where with the lunch box, with the toys that a child might bring, with the crayons, with the backpack a bullet proof vest? This cannot be where we want to go,” stated Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

While Democrats are proud of the newly signed gun laws, Republicans aren’t rejoicing.

In a statement Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said, “ New York already has the toughest gun laws in the nation. The bills passed today are about shifting blame away from the real problem… If we really want to stop crime we should focus on putting dangerous criminals behind bars and keeping them there, not punishing law abiding New Yorkers or preventing New Yorkers from exercising their constitutional right to protect themselves.”

Hochul continued to call on members of Congress to make changes to federal gun laws, especially after the recent mass shootings that have devastated communities across the country.

“Heaven help you if you can look at those images and not have a change of heart and say I’m in a position of authority and power and influence and I have a moral responsibility to do something,” said Hochul.”Let’s get together and have thoughts and prayers for them that their hearts will finally turn.”

Comments / 41

Kazoo
4d ago

Why do the Democrats feel a need to make fools of themselves. Enforce the laws on the books already and KEEP the ANIMALS in jail where they belong

Reply(4)
15
Spear Rowe
4d ago

I hope all the criminals follow the law now! Thank you Un-elected Governor. You made a huge difference!

Reply
20
Tyler Grupe
3d ago

What about the fact that he didn't buy the gun in New York, or the fact that a vast majority of gun deaths in New York ar hand guns, or the fact that only 60% of murders in New York are gun related

Reply(3)
2
