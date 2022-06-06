ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
110K pounds of Nestle infant formula to ship from Germany to Fort Worth this week

By Megan Cardona
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A shipment of 110,000 pounds of Nestle infant formula is expected to ship from Germany to Fort Worth this week.

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced the shipment will arrive Thursday as part of Operation Fly Formula. The amount is the equivalent of 1.6 million 8 ounce bottles.

The product will be available across the country through Nestle and Gerber distribution channels, according to a White House news release , with additional deliveries to be announced.

Operation Fly Formula was created to expedite the import of infant formula and to restock store shelves.

Baby formula shelves at the West 7th Street Target store in Fort Worth are mostly bare. Megan Cardona

The United States has seen an infant formula shortage due to a recall of popular formula brands Similac, Similac PM 60/40, Alimentum, Elecare and EleCare Jr. by Abbott Laboratories. The recall was initiated when four consumers said the formulas gave their babies bacterial infections, and then escalated after two infants died consuming formula.

Operation Fly Formula has shipped 1.5 million bottle equivalents of Nestle infant formula and will source flights for an additional 8.3 million bottle equivalents of Bubs Australia and Kendamil infant formula, according to the White House.

