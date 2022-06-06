The Unbelievable Tip One Massachusetts Server Received

A trip to Trader Joe's wouldn't be complete without a friendly interaction with an employee — especially those who ring you up at checkout. "These are so good, I can't stop eating them," one of them might say about a bag of the Buffalo-style almonds you tossed in your cart at the last minute. "Going to a party after this?" another might query upon eyeing your many bags of Patio Potato Chips. To the untrained eye of a shopper who's never worked behind the counter at a grocery store, the staff at TJ's might appear to be happy as can be, smiling at every stranger who crosses their path as they artfully arrange a display of seasonal muffin mix. But just as the compliments you receive at Trader Joe's might not be sincere, the sunny disposition of those who work at the chain might be masking some less-sunny working conditions.

