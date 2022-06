Even as local home prices continue to set records, a report released Tuesday by Las Vegas REALTORS® (LVR) suggests the hot housing market may be starting to shift. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) during May was $482,000. That breaks the record set the previous month. The median home price is up 25.2% from $385,000 one year ago. The median price of local condos and townhomes sold in May increased to $285,000. That also breaks the all-time record set the previous month and is up 39.0% from $205,000 in May 2021.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO