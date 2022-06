A watch for part of the area. Satellite shows some breaks in the clouds. High of 80 and low of 63 today. Some rain so far today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a west wind. Temps are warm. Dew points are still high. Water vapor satellite has drier air moving this way for now. Satellite shows clouds starting to clear and radar has some rain on it. A slight risk of severe weather is mostly east of here. Dry weather the next 24 hours but more rain for Friday. Longer term is looking pretty dry. Temps will get hot next week. Tonight, partly cloudy and 56. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 81. Rain on Friday and hot next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO