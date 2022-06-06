ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC students celebrate that it will be Bo Time on the Chapel Hill campus this fall

By Kate Murphy
 4 days ago

It’s Bo Time at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Well, it will be this fall, when a new Bojangles opens at the Carolina Union on campus.

Many UNC students celebrated the news, which was first reported by Chapelboro , while some alumni were bummed that they never had the option except at Carolina athletics events. Now, students will be able to get Bo-Berry Biscuits and Cajun chicken filet biscuits with Bo-Tato Rounds within walking distance of their dorms.

This Bojangles will take part in the “100-point special” any time the UNC men’s basketball team scores 100 points or more during a home game.

So instead of Franklin Street, Tar Heel fans may rush to Bojangles after a big win and get two sausage biscuits for $1 while supplies last.

After requests from students, the decision to bring Bojangles to campus was supported and approved by the Student Dining Board and the Carolina Union Board of Directors, Scott Myers, director of UNC Auxillary Services said in an emailed statement.

The menu is still being finalized but is expected to be similar to local Bojangles, he said.

Students will be able to use their meals plans at the new restaurant, which is replacing Wendy’s and will be managed by Carolina Dining Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426OOZ_0g2HBVNl00
Bojangles will open on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus in Fall 2022. William Howard/TNS

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product.

