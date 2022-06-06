UNC students celebrate that it will be Bo Time on the Chapel Hill campus this fall

It’s Bo Time at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Well, it will be this fall, when a new Bojangles opens at the Carolina Union on campus.

Many UNC students celebrated the news, which was first reported by Chapelboro , while some alumni were bummed that they never had the option except at Carolina athletics events. Now, students will be able to get Bo-Berry Biscuits and Cajun chicken filet biscuits with Bo-Tato Rounds within walking distance of their dorms.

This Bojangles will take part in the “100-point special” any time the UNC men’s basketball team scores 100 points or more during a home game.

So instead of Franklin Street, Tar Heel fans may rush to Bojangles after a big win and get two sausage biscuits for $1 while supplies last.

After requests from students, the decision to bring Bojangles to campus was supported and approved by the Student Dining Board and the Carolina Union Board of Directors, Scott Myers, director of UNC Auxillary Services said in an emailed statement.

The menu is still being finalized but is expected to be similar to local Bojangles, he said.

Students will be able to use their meals plans at the new restaurant, which is replacing Wendy’s and will be managed by Carolina Dining Services.