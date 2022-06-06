ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Moorhead man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle

By Kellin Harmon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after 12 P.M. on Monday, June 6th, Fargo Police...

Man jailed, allegedly tied to crime spree in Polk County

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing six new felony counts, with 5 of them related to theft or burglaries in the East Grand Forks area, and the other is for possessing meth. Court documents reveal 5 separate instances of burglaries dating...
Police: teen threatens to shoot victim, runs off with cash

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A teenager is facing a felony charge of robbery after police say he threatened to shoot someone and demanded money. Moorhead Police say they were called over to the neighborhood by Horizon Middle School on Thursday, June 9 around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.
MOORHEAD, MN
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person riding a motorcycle, 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer of Fargo, is hurt after a crash around noon on Friday. Fargo Police say Schweitzer was operating the motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue N near Interstate 29. Clark Hamre, of Fergus Falls, was operating a bobtail International truck southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned westbound on 12th Avenue N. Police say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Clark wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. At this point, no one has been charged.
FARGO, ND
Fargo man facing near century behind bars for shooting two officers

(Waukesha, WI) -- A Fargo man is facing nearly 80 years in prison when he is sentenced for shooting two Wisconsin police officers. Nathanael Benton was convicted of multiple charges in a Wisconsin court Thursday, including attempted homicide. He was evading police because he was wanted for shooting someone in Fargo the week before.
FARGO, ND
EAST GRAND FORKS ARREST FLEEING MAN THAT FLED AND JUMPED INTO THE RED RIVER

On Friday, June 9, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., East Grand Forks Police Department (EGFPD) Officer Parker Knaack was on routine patrol in Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, when he observed a silver GMC pickup traveling eastbound on Demers Avenue. As he passed the pickup, Officer Knaack observed a lone male driver wearing a red sweatshirt. Officer Knaack observed that the pickup turned left onto 2nd Street N.W. and traveled northbound. Officer Knaack turned onto River Street N.W. and traveled northbound to the intersection with Patriotism Drive. At that time, Officer Knaack activated his radar, which indicated that the pickup was traveling 41 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone. Officer Knaack further observed that as the pickup approached the intersection with 4th Street N.W., the pickup failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign at that intersection, and then the pickup turned left without using its turn signal. Officer Knaack attempted to follow the pickup and catch up to it. Officer Knacck noted that the pickup was driving erratically and that he was not closing the distance on the pickup. Officer Knaack again activated his radar which indicated that the pickup was traveling 43 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone on River Road N.W. Officer Knaack then activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the pickup.
GRAND FORKS, ND
UPDATE: Vehicle fire in West Fargo put out

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a truck to go up in flames. Crews were called to the 300 block of 23rd Ave. E. behind Costco around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Shortly after responding, crews were able to put...
WEST FARGO, ND
1 dead in New York Mills vehicle accident

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident just south of New York Mills. Police say, on Friday at 11:12am, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Co Hwy 67.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
Minnesota Man Drowns After Jumping Off Pontoon Boat

Authorities in northern Minnesota are reportedly the drowning death of a young man. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the body of 20-year-old Jette Frandson was recovered from Detroit Lake shortly before 9 PM on Wednesday. He was discovered in about 29 feet of water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Man jailed in Moorhead following I-94 pursuit

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit on I-94 east of Barnesville Wed. morning. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said a deputy was attempting to pull the driver over for speeding shortly before 11 a.m. The driver refused to stop and continued eastbound on I-94 before exiting onto Highway 108 in Wilkin County. He turned around and headed back west on I-94.
MOORHEAD, MN
UPDATE: Man in jail for leading authorities on chase with speeds reaching 100 mph

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in jail after authorities say he led Clay County deputies on a chase. Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle on I-94 near mile marker 27, which is east of Barnesville. The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, a suspended object hanging from the mirror, and the driver possibly having a suspended license.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
Candidate for Fargo mayor hurt in traffic crash

FARGO (KFGO) – A candidate for Fargo mayor was hospitalized following a traffic crash in south Fargo. A business associate of Michael Borgie said Borgie was hurt in a crash early Thursday morning while on his way to work. She said he was admitted to a Fargo hospital. She did not know the extent of his injuries but said he is expected to be okay. Police have not released any details on the crash.
FARGO, ND
Sheriff: 20-Year-Old Drowns After Jumping Off Pontoon In Big Detroit Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Fergus Falls man is dead after he jumped off a pontoon in Big Detroit Lake and began struggling to swim, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday. At that time, officers were dispatched to the report of a person who jumped off a pontoon and did not resurface. After an extensive search involving multiple agencies, the victim was found at 8:48 p.m. in approximately 29 feet of water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified him as Jette Frandson. According to the sheriff’s office, Frandson was with several other friends when he jumped into the water. The wind began to push the pontoon away from Frandson, who was struggling to swim. “All three friends stated they jumped into the water at separate times to rescue Frandson with the attempts unsuccessful,” the sheriff’s office said. “Frandson was not wearing a life preserver.” The incident remains under investigation.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Fergus Falls man victim of drowning in Big Detroit Lake, identity released

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A 20-year-old Fergus Falls man drowned on Big Detroit Lake in Detroit Lakes after he jumped from a pontoon. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says a dive team recovered the body several hours later. Glander said Jette Frandson was with three others on the...
A Level Three Predatory Offender to be Temporarily Released in Wadena

A level three predatory offender who was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct is scheduled to be temporarily released in Wadena on June 14th, 2022. The Wadena Police Department recently announced that 37-year old, Joshua Lee Holby will be temporarily released to the vicinity of Bryant Avenue Southeast, Wadena, MN. Recent...
WADENA, MN
Structure fire in Bemidji, building and contents a total loss

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire located at 179 Gem Lane NE in the City of Bemidji. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story residential-type structure engulfed. Firefighters went into defensive mode and fought the fire from the exterior- they were on scene for around two hours.
BEMIDJI, MN
Three Injured in Head-on Collision on Highway 34 Near Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Three people were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes, Thursday morning just after 9 a.m. A Buick Enclave collided with a 2019 Ford Explorer about 5 miles east of Detroit Lakes. Sharon Ann Davis, 41, of Frazee and a passenger, Annabell Dorthy Davis, 12, of Frazee were injured in the crash, as was the driver of the Explorer, James Richard Olson, 71, of Fargo.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Jailhouse brawl leads to charges, serious injuries

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four men are facing assault charges and another man is recovering following a jail room brawl. Court records show on Friday, June 3, police were dispatched to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center for a fight involving five inmates. Documents say inmate David...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Fargo Man Killed in Car-Tractor Crash in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KDLM / KFGO) – A Fargo man has died in a car-tractor collision in Mahnomen County. The state patrol says the car driven by Joshua James Kraft, 37, crossed Hwy. 59 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, crossed the northbound lane and collided with the driver’s side of the tractor.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN

