Vladimir Putin’s forces are using outdated weapons systems against targets in eastern Ukraine, British military intelligence has said. In its latest update on the war in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Russian troops had likely used dozens of 1960s era Kh-22 anti-ship missiles as part of their attacks. These heavy bombs are “highly inaccurate” and are more likely to cause collateral damage and civilian casualties, the MoD said.“Russia is likely resorting to such inefficient weapon systems because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, while Ukrainian air defences still deter its tactical aircraft from...

MILITARY ・ 1 HOUR AGO